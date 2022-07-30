Thousands Across The Carolinas Flock To Stores In Hopes Of Snagging The Winning Mega Millions Ticket

www.wccbcharlotte.com
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
kiss951.com
Two Million Dollar Lottery Tickets Sold in Charlotte Area
Check your tickets people!! “Two Mega Millions” lottery tickets were sold in the Charlotte area. That means, 2 people are now a million dollars richer! The prizes still remained unclaimed this weekend according to lottery officials. The tickets were both sold in the Charlotte area. One, was sold...
2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Renaissance Festival shifts to date-specific ticketing, on sale this week
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ready for some medieval merriment? Tickets for the 2022 Carolina Renaissance Festival go on sale Friday, kicking off the start of several new changes that event organizers have planned for the upcoming season. In June, organizers announced the changes to help address traffic issues that have...
Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there
I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
wccbcharlotte.com
Smart Shopper: Affordable Family Fun This Week + Freebies!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Summer isn’t over yet so that means the fun isn’t either! Here is a list of affordable and FREE things to do this week:. Monday: Hunterville’s Week of Fun Events at Veterans Park (All week long, no purchase necessary). Tuesday: Regal’s Entertainment Group’s Summer...
2 new Black-owned breweries in Charlotte aim to change industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the craft beer industry expands in Charlotte, one untapped market is about to emerge. It’s been three years since Charlotte — a city with than 30 craft breweries — has had a Black-owned brewery. Three Spirits Brewery was Charlotte’s only Black-owned brewery. It opened in 2016 but closed three years later without explanation.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Charlotte NC You Must Try
For those looking for the best restaurants in Charlotte North Carolina, we have you covered! Check out our list below for the best places to dine in Charlotte. Charlotte is a great city to explore. In fact, Charlotte makes our list for one of the best weekend getaways in North Carolina! Whether you are an art-lover, history buff, or outdoor enthusiast you are sure to work up an appetite!
Hundreds set to attend Charlotte’s 3rd annual HBCU Cookout
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of HBCU alums will meet for the third annual Queen City HBCU cookout on Sunday.
Charlotte Stories
Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers
Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
Carolina Renaissance Festival tickets go on sale this week amid new changes
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tickets for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival go on sale Friday, kicking off the start of several new changes planned for the upcoming season, according to a CRF news release. Festival officials recently announced a list of changes planned to improve traffic conditions that include a major revision of […]
scoopcharlotte.com
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is Apparently August 4th. Here’s Where to Get Cookies in Charlotte
Nothing quite compares to a warm, gooey, chocolate chip cookie. One of the most delicious days of the year is approaching fast, and we’re here to help you celebrate. Head to a local bakery on August 4th to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day — our picks are organized by neighborhood to make your search easier:
wccbcharlotte.com
CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K Scheduled For October 22nd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd is underway. Officials say the event takes place on the airfield of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with two miles of runway and a close-up at aircraft landing and taking off. The...
Charlotte Stories
Global Clothing Brand Building Their Largest Distribution Center in Charlotte
Global clothing brand AS Colour has just announced plans to build their largest distribution center in the world right here in Charlotte. The company will be leasing a 240,000-square-foot facility to use as their base to distribute apparel up and down the East Coast. According to Bloomberg, AS Colour Ltd was formed in 2005 as a designer and manufacturer of clothing, apparel, and accessories. They currently sell online and in their showrooms in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and California.
Steak 48 tops ranking of favorite Charlotte restaurants
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 remains one of Charlotte’s most sought-after reservations. The 11,500-square-foot restaurant in Apex SouthPark has become “the” place to celebrate special events and family milestones since opening in late 2020. “I don’t think our restaurant is busy or popular on it its own....
Wells Fargo Championship to return to Charlotte in 2023
The Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club from May 4-7.
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
WBTV
24 Hours of Booty Starts Tonight
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Lancaster School board member...
visityorkcounty.com
Front Row Seat at Kounter in Rock Hill, South Carolina
This content is powered by US Foods,® one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor. Chef Rob Masone is hard at work behind the restaurant’s pink laminate countertop, whipping up desserts, preparing appetizers, and putting his personal touches on main courses. Between preparing meals, he checks in on guests and shares his passion for food with those who walk into his restaurant. Kounter, located in downtown Rock Hill, is more than just a place to grab a bite; it is an immersive dining experience. Dishes are made using fresh, farm-to-table ingredients and are thoughtfully prepared with presentation top-of-mind.
