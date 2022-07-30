'We're ready': Senior League World Series returns to Easley

www.wyff4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Related
Anderson Co. hosts 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series
Anderson County hosts 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series
WYFF4.com
South Carolina New Play Festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina New Play Festival is coming to Greenville August 12 through 14.
Anderson commits to Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
Garland Ferrell wins Greenville County Amateur at Fox Run Country Club
Simpsonville – Former Greenville High and Furman golfer Garland Ferrell shoots a final round 65 to win the Greenville County Amateur at Fox Run Country Club. Ferrell birdied 5 of his first 7 holes to take the lead and made a 10-foot par putt on 18 to defeat Robbie Biershenk by one shot at -17. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
greenvillejournal.com
Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses
The Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance has expanded to two Greenville golf courses, event organizers announced July 25. The tournament will take place Sept. 12 at Cherokee Valley Course and Club and Green Valley Country Club. Event proceeds will benefit the Larry M. Greer Charity Foundation’s mission to support families in need of food.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
WYFF4.com
How Saharan dust is playing role in the slow start to hurricane season?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are three months into hurricane season, and if you feel like you haven't heard about many storms as of yet, you are right. So far, the Atlantic has seen three named storms: Alex, Bonnie, and Colin — all of which were tropical storms. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment
ROEBUCK, S.C. — Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Anderson is the No. 2 overall recruit from the state. He chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina and LSU. Anderson said South...
FOX Carolina
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night. Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night. “I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter. The […]
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Kid Venture 2.0 in Anderson, SC is Full of Playful Structures and Has a Brand New Splash Pad!
We got a sneak peek at the brand new Kid Venture 2.0 playground in Anderson we are here to tell you all about it because families are going to really love it!. Kid Venture 2.0 has been in the works for several years and cost about $3.5 million. I learned that it has really been a lesson in bureaucracy done right. Everything from the funding to the planning to the implementation has been local counties and governments working together in a way that has produced something so beneficial to the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Sugar white sandy beach and floating obstacle course await at the Shores of Asbury on Lake Hartwell, SC
The new aqua park at the Shores of Asbury in Anderson, SC is the only one of its kind in the Upstate and less than an hour from Greenville, SC. We checked it out and have all the information for you and your family to have a blast on this floating obstacle course.
WYFF4.com
Joe Cunningham chooses Greenville native for lieutenant governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Democrat Joe Cunningham has chosen his running mate in the race for South Carolina Governor. Cunningham announced on Monday that Greenville native Tally Parham Casey as his selection for lieutenant governor. The two appeared together Monday evening at the campaign's kickoff event at the Greenville Convention...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
FOX Carolina
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Freebies, where to find best in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here’s where you can find freebies - and the cookies that have been named the best in South Carolina according to Yelp. Ahead of the holiday on Aug. 4, Yelp published a list of the best chocolate...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
FOX Carolina
New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Kelly Haager
Kelly Haager was promoted to regional vice president of sales at OTO Development, a hotel development and hospitality management company based in Spartanburg. She works with hotel and regional sales, marketing and revenue-management teams to maximize profit potential at every property in the company’s owned portfolio. She is also responsible for sales task force deployment and the development of ancillary revenue opportunities.
Comments / 0