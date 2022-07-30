ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

'We're ready': Senior League World Series returns to Easley

By Carlos Cristian Flores
WYFF4.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Anderson commits to Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church. Clemson, LSU and North Carolina were among the other schools considered by Anderson, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. Among all prospects from the Palmetto State, he’s listed No. 2 overall.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
City
Easley, SC
Easley, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
INMAN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses

The Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance has expanded to two Greenville golf courses, event organizers announced July 25. The tournament will take place Sept. 12 at Cherokee Valley Course and Club and Green Valley Country Club. Event proceeds will benefit the Larry M. Greer Charity Foundation’s mission to support families in need of food.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Puerto Rican
WYFF4.com

Markee Anderson, 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman, announces commitment

ROEBUCK, S.C. — Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. Anderson is the No. 2 overall recruit from the state. He chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, North Carolina and LSU. Anderson said South...
ROEBUCK, SC
FOX Carolina

Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham to announce Lieutenant Governor pick Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night. Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night. “I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter. The […]
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Kid Venture 2.0 in Anderson, SC is Full of Playful Structures and Has a Brand New Splash Pad!

We got a sneak peek at the brand new Kid Venture 2.0 playground in Anderson we are here to tell you all about it because families are going to really love it!. Kid Venture 2.0 has been in the works for several years and cost about $3.5 million. I learned that it has really been a lesson in bureaucracy done right. Everything from the funding to the planning to the implementation has been local counties and governments working together in a way that has produced something so beneficial to the community.
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Joe Cunningham chooses Greenville native for lieutenant governor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Democrat Joe Cunningham has chosen his running mate in the race for South Carolina Governor. Cunningham announced on Monday that Greenville native Tally Parham Casey as his selection for lieutenant governor. The two appeared together Monday evening at the campaign's kickoff event at the Greenville Convention...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
ABBEVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Kelly Haager

Kelly Haager was promoted to regional vice president of sales at OTO Development, a hotel development and hospitality management company based in Spartanburg. She works with hotel and regional sales, marketing and revenue-management teams to maximize profit potential at every property in the company’s owned portfolio. She is also responsible for sales task force deployment and the development of ancillary revenue opportunities.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy