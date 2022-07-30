Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord

www.wbtv.com
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
North Carolina community is mourning the death of a standout high school football player who was shot and killed
Bessmer City High School lost a very good football player earlier this month. Now, the Gaston County community is mourning the death of the 17-year-old high school standout football player. KD aka Kamarion Degree was returning to school for his senior year, looking to have a huge year and hopefully...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night. On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street. At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as...
Police searching for person after shots fired into west Charlotte home with family inside
CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte home is now riddled with bullets after gunfire erupted while a family was inside, including a 3-year-old boy, according to a police report. “He shot like four times through the window,” Christopher Henderson said. “It was dangerous and crazy.”. It all happened...
WBTV
Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Family of man killed by former North Carolina officer say his death was a homicide
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man's death at the hands of a fired Concord police officer at a car dealership in February should be considered a homicide, attorneys representing the man's family said Monday. Brandon Combs died on Feb. 13 when he was shot multiple times while attempting to...
1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee...
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting involving college student
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him. According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11 a.m. The student was...
WBTV
School district expanding childcare services
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
WBTV
Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
Gunshot wound victim found outside Harris Teeter in Steele Creek: Police
The 911 call came in at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, from the 13000 block of S Tryon Street.
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A Lancaster School board member...
iredellfreenews.com
Waiting for Justice: Family of Kareen Stevenson Jr. wants those involved in his death to face charges
Kareen Stevenson Jr.’s family wants answers. They want justice for those responsible for the young man’s senseless death. And they are tired of waiting. The two-month anniversary of the 19-year-old’s death is quickly approaching. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the events surrounding the fatal shooting on 5th Street. No charges have been filed.
WBTV
Gaston County Shrine 50th Anniversary Race
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Lancaster School board member...
North Carolina teacher charged with raping a student who is 15 years old or younger
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, on July 20, 2022, they received a report regarding a teacher possibly having had a sexual relationship with a student.
Autopsy report released for man shot by now-fired Concord police officer
CONCORD, N.C. — Months after Brandon Combs was shot by a Concord Police officer during a call for an alleged car theft, the autopsy report has confirmed Combs’ death as a homicide due to gunshot wounds. Investigators said an officer found Brandon Combs trying to steal a car...
WBTV
Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
2 men found dead in Statesville motel room, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were found dead in a hotel room in Statesville Monday evening, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people unresponsive at a Motel 6 on Morland Drive around 7:45 p.m. on August 1. When officers arrived, they said they found two men, […]
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after man shot and killed in north Charlotte
Health leaders lay out plan to lower monkeypox cases before Charlotte Pride. Health leaders say monkeypox cases are doubling every three to four days. Currently, Mecklenburg County has 33 confirmed cases. CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes. Updated: 3 hours ago. The hope is the changes...
Comments / 1