Cyclists, runners brave heat for 24 Hours of Booty

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO