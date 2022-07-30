Cyclists, runners brave heat for 24 Hours of Booty

www.wbtv.com
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery efforts after deadly Ky. flooding
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of Samaritan’s Purse, the Boone-based nonprofit, are responding to Breathitt County, Ky., to help after deadly flooding. At least 37 people have died and hundreds are still missing. Five days ago, heavy rain swamped Kentucky’s mountain communities. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told...
Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County
‘So rewarding:’ Iredell-Statesville Schools expands in-school childcare for all employees
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell-Statesville Schools is bringing affordable, quality childcare straight to its employees. Frank Saraco is the principal at Celeste Henkel Elementary School in Statesville. As the final weeks of summer 2021 came to a close he and his teachers prepped classrooms and curriculum, but one teacher wasn’t sure she would be able to return for the 2021-2022 school year.
Employee killed after being hit by truck at Iredell County processing plant, authorities say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An employee at an Iredell County processing plant was killed after being hit by a truck at the facility on Friday, authorities said. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road in the Harmony area around 7:45 p.m. on July 29.
