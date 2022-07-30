Cincinnati Children's Hospital reaches agreement with CareSource on Marketplace insurance

local12.com
HOPE: Program helps pregnant women going through addiction recovery deliver healthy babies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As addiction rates continue to climb during the pandemic, the impact is showing up in the littlest lives. When it comes to the future health of babies born addicted, a program at Good Samaritan Hospital is needed in our community now more than ever. The CDC now...
Clearcreek Township officer hurt in line of duty thanks community for support
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local police officer injured in the line of duty is thanking the community for its support. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney left a rehab facility over the weekend. He was shot in the face while responding to a domestic violence call on July 12. Ney posted...
Local 'extreme couponer' shares money-saving tips for back-to-school season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back-to-school season is here and that means families will be heading to the store to fill school supply lists. The National Retail Federation expects families to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year. That’s up about $15 from last year. We asked a...
Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
Local woman's travel business named one of the 15 best in the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local tour operator is getting praise from "Travel and Leisure" magazine. Cincinnati-based Explorer Chick has a spot in the top 15 world's best tour operators worldwide. Founder and CEO Nicki Bruckmann explains why she launched this business and how she did it.
Cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter shares tips for protecting info on campus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Gone are the days of taking pen and paper notes in a giant lecture hall. Now, a lot of the college experience is digital. Our cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter has some tips for college students on how to save money on tech, and how to protect their sensative data while on campus.
Look inside Alice: OTR's newest bar offers an immersive multimedia experience
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Over-the-Rhine's newest bar houses a multimedia experience unlike anything else in Cincinnati. Alice – a bar opened by startup founder James Fisher, Cincinnati real estate broker Seth Maney and Portland, Ore.-based hospitality entrepreneur Joshua Smibert – welcomed guests to 1432 Main St. at the end of June.
Cincinnati Pops to head north for the Sounds of Deerfield
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a big party Aug. 2 in Deerfield Township and the world renowned Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is providing the soundtrack. Our friend, Pops Orchestra conductor John Morris Russell talks about the Sounds of Deerfield along with Meredith Raffel from the Art Alliance.
Cincinnati Public Schools Board approves new contract with Metro
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board approved a new contract with Metro Monday night. It provides service for all high school students and makes buses available to take seventh- and eighth-grade students when afterschool activities are over. The district will be sending out route information to all students...
Local cemetery making improvements to emphasize its history, horticultural significance
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Those who oversee a local cemetery are taking steps to call attention to its beauty and historical significance. Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum covers just over 22 acres along Holman Street in Covington. There are 350 trees and 135 shrubs of different species. The city...
Why are Delhi gas prices 60 cents higher than other parts of Greater Cincinnati?
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Gas prices in Cincinnati are down 17 cents from a week ago on average, but depending on where you live, you may be paying significantly more for gas. Local 12 found that gas prices in West Side neighborhoods like Delhi Township and Westwood are as...
Fire department: Children playing with lighters start fire at Avondale home
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews put out a fire in Avondale Monday afternoon. The fire broke out on the second floor of a home on Harvey Avenue in Avondale around 5 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. Everyone was able to escape the home safely. Two firefighters...
City making improvements to prevent trucks from getting stuck under Madisonville bridge
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - The city is trying to prevent problems at a troubled bridge. The railroad bridge at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville has 12 feet of clearance. Trucks that are too tall frequently wind up getting stuck underneath. Madisonville community leaders say the city is working on...
Family pleads for help after Amazon driver carjacked, run over
BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University. "It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human...
Cincinnati business owner could face 25 years in prison for tax evasion, money laundering
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati business owner has pleaded guilty to tax evasion and money laundering. John Brock operated several businesses; some involved the building and decommissioning of cell towers. Another was a communication business for prison inmates. He operated them out of a storefront in Cincinnati. Authorities with the...
Local organizations hope to help families affected by Kentucky floods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people are still missing in Eastern Kentucky following a deadly flooding. The death toll from that historic flooding claimed at least 28 people so far. Sunday Governor Andy Beshear toured some of the areas hit the hardest by the flooding. While the full extent of...
Rising Sun students are the first to go back to school on Aug. 1
RISING SUN, Ind. (WKRC) - Rising Sun Schools is the first to go back to class in the Tri-State. It’s become an unintentional tradition within the district. Several other Indiana schools go back this week, but Rising Sun is usually first. “We have a short summer, but at the...
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Cardiff Avenue near Ridge Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Michael Lamb with a stab wound in his torso. They tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead...
City leaders turning focus to pedestrian safety
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati is taking action against a problem that is upsetting local families. On Tuesday, city leaders shared solutions to reducing pedestrian crashes. The city is working on some projects to calm traffic. There have been 22 fewer pedestrian crashes in 2022 compared to this...
Emergency meeting held for tenants getting pushed out of their affordable apartments
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - People getting forced out of affordable apartments are fighting for more support. A local group put on an emergency meeting as they try to brainstorm solutions with residents. Georgette Hohl is panicking. She's fearful and overwhelmed thinking about her future. “I didn’t just stop paying my...
