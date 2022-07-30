Cincinnati Reds trade Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for prospects

www.redlegnation.com
Hall of Fame Broadcaster and Dodgers Legend Vin Scully Dies at 94
Vin Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster and voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than six decades has died at 94. The Dodgers announced Scully’s death on Tuesday, describing him as the “heartbeat of the Dodgers and, in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.” The cause of death has not been announced. “We have lost an icon,” said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”
Bay Area fans remember Vin Scully as 'the greatest ever'
As if it were fate, Vin Scully’s Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco taking on the hated Giants at Oracle Park as his death was announced.
Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas. Lodeiro’s winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2). Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders. Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.
Vin Scully's top calls from a Hall of Fame career
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully called thousands of games involving the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers during his 67 years in the booth. He chose his words as artfully as a painter stroking a brush across a canvas. Scully talked about life while chronicling routine plays and historical achievements. Sometimes he was just amusing, too. He died Tuesday night at age 94. Here are some of his top ones: — Kirk Gibson’s Home Run In The 1988 World Series It was Game 1, and Scully said on the air that injured Kirk Gibson wasn’t in the dugout and wouldn’t appear in the game. Gibson heard him and grabbed a bat. Soon, he was hobbling around the bases, and Scully took a long pause, letting the jubilant crowd take over.
