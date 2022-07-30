Cincinnati Reds trade Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for prospects

Vin Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster and voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than six decades has died at 94. The Dodgers announced Scully’s death on Tuesday, describing him as the “heartbeat of the Dodgers and, in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.” The cause of death has not been announced. “We have lost an icon,” said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO