UPDATE: GBI releases body camera footage from Hancock County incident that led to Brianna Grier’s death

GBI investigates death of Peach County inmate
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Peach County inmate. According to the GBI, on July 31st, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI investigate the death of 37-year-old Maurice Campbell of Warner Robins, who was an inmate at the Peach County Jail.
UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
Pregnant woman among 14 injured in Laurens County crash
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pregnant woman loses her unborn child in a Laurens County crash that sent a total of 14 people to the hospital. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened on Georgia 19 at Interstate 16 in Laurens County, just before 9:00 Saturday morning. GSP...
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host hiring event Wednesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add to its team. The sheriff’s office will host a hiring event on Wednesday called “Breakfast with Recruiters.”. The sheriff’s office is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions in patrol, traffic, investigations and...
State, school district officials provide driving safety reminders as school buses return to roads
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – AAA, The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Bibb County Schools are working to make sure students get to and from school safely. The organizations held a news conference Tuesday concerning driving safety. The Schools Open, Drive Safely initiative is meant to remind people...
MVP Initiative reviewing progress on goals, asking for help from community
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Violence Prevention Initiative (MVP) leaders are calling on the community to help prevent violence in Macon-Bibb. Leaders are reviewing progress on the initiative’s goals so far. Coordinator Jeremy Grissom says blight is being tackled and that the initiative is working with Keep Macon-Bibb...
Macon-Bibb County planning to memorialize, scatter unclaimed cremains
MACON, Gerogia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is working to scatter the ashes of 166 people who have been cremated and whose remains have gone unclaimed. The Macon-Bibb County Commission says the county has been collecting unclaimed cremations of residents since the 1980s. After working with the county’s legal department...
Macon Re-Entry Coalition seeking volunteers to help with program
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Re-Entry Coalition needs your help to continue giving previously incarcerated individuals a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer, so the program is looking for people in the health field, faith-based or non-profit to step up and help. Several Macon-Bibb...
Macon hospitals celebrate one year under Piedmont
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North are celebrating one year under the Piedmont banner. Both Macon hospitals became part of Piedmont on August 1, 2021, as a result of an agreement with HCA Healthcare. “As a Georgia-based provider, Piedmont has an excellent reputation in the...
Coach’s Corner 2022: Mike Chastain of the Jones County Greyhounds
On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Mike Chastain of the Jones County Greyhounds. The Greyhounds have had three successful seasons under coach Chastain. Now, in a new division, can they go all the way?
Macon Bacon’s 2022 season ends with a loss in the Western Divisional Championship game
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Playoff baseball was back at historic Luther Williams Field as the Macon Bacon were back into the Petitt Cup playoffs after missing the postseason last year. The Bacon hosted game two of a best two-out-of-three series against the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas captured game one...
GIAA launches its inaugural athletic season
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Independent Athletic Association launched its inaugural athletic season at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. The GIAA is under the Georgia Independent School Association, GISA, and will work collaboratively to enhance its student-athletes’ academic and athletic experience. The GIAA will debut with...
