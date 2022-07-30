Georgia schools rank 36th in nation, according to report

www.fox5atlanta.com
Albany Herald
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
WMAZ
11Alive investigates risk of COVID spread in schools
ATLANTA — Kids are heading back to the classroom and that means new concerns about a possible spike in COVID cases. But, should parents be worried?. 11Alive took a look at the numbers to get an idea of how likely it is we'll see a COVID outbreak in the first few weeks of the school year.
WJCL
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serving record amount of people; food prices up
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Many people in the area are relying onAmerica's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to feed their families. Some for the first time. It’s no secret. People across the country and in southeast Georgia are struggling. “With inflation, it’s impacting a lot of families. We are...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Georgia teachers to receive ‘back-to-school’ supplements for supplies
Georgia teachers stocking up on supplies for the new school year will get some help from the state, according to an announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Kemp announced July 29 that every full-time public-school teacher in Georgia will receive a $125 supplement to help them get their students back to in-person learning coming out of the pandemic.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia says unborn children can now be claimed under income tax exemption
ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Revenue made official this week that unborn children will be eligible for a $3,000 income tax exemption under the state's abortion law, now that is has gone into effect. While the ban of abortions at the moment a "fetal heartbeat" can be detected -...
Albany Herald
Georgia ethics panel moves ahead with hearing on group linked to Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA — The state ethics commission voted Monday to move forward with a full hearing on whether a group founded by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and its affiliated action fund violated campaign finance laws. At the center of the dispute is whether the activities of the New Georgia...
Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wuga.org
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Revenue: Guidance related to House Bill 481, Living Infants and Fairness Equality (LIFE) Act
Georgia Department of Revenue Provides Guidance Related to Georgia House Bill 481:. (This guidance reflects the recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on July 20, 2022.) In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in...
Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny...
Georgia Lottery raised $25-B for education: Governor Kemp
Governor Brian P. Kemp is excited to announce the Georgia Lottery Corp. has raised $25 billion for education in the State of Georgia since its inception in 1993. These funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills
Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
Organizers Reportedly Pull Plug On Music Festival Due To Georgia's 'Open Carry' Gun Laws
Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands to an Atlanta park each year, was canceled when organizers apparently realized they could no longer ban guns.
Red and Black
UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase
A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia gas prices continue falling with 13-cent drop
ATLANTA - Gas prices in Georgia have continued their downward trend with prices at the pump dropping over 10 cents in just a week. Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Peach State dropped to slightly more than 3.76 - a drop of 13 cents compared to a week ago, 61 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than the same time in 2021.
