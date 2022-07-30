ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia schools rank 36th in nation, according to report

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 3

Related
Albany Herald

Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers

ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

11Alive investigates risk of COVID spread in schools

ATLANTA — Kids are heading back to the classroom and that means new concerns about a possible spike in COVID cases. But, should parents be worried?. 11Alive took a look at the numbers to get an idea of how likely it is we'll see a COVID outbreak in the first few weeks of the school year.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Georgia teachers to receive ‘back-to-school’ supplements for supplies

Georgia teachers stocking up on supplies for the new school year will get some help from the state, according to an announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Kemp announced July 29 that every full-time public-school teacher in Georgia will receive a $125 supplement to help them get their students back to in-person learning coming out of the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall

With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant

This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees

(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Grice Connect

Georgia Lottery raised $25-B for education: Governor Kemp

Governor Brian P. Kemp is excited to announce the Georgia Lottery Corp. has raised $25 billion for education in the State of Georgia since its inception in 1993. These funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills

Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

UGA expands Georgia’s STEM program following federal grant increase

A statewide alliance led by the University of Georgia recently received a 2.5 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) in a push to increase participation in STEM fields among students from underrepresented groups. This federal funding expansion will be specifically allocated to the Peach State Louis Stokes...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia gas prices continue falling with 13-cent drop

ATLANTA - Gas prices in Georgia have continued their downward trend with prices at the pump dropping over 10 cents in just a week. Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Peach State dropped to slightly more than 3.76 - a drop of 13 cents compared to a week ago, 61 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than the same time in 2021.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy