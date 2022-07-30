scottsdale.momcollective.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
azbigmedia.com
Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants
Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming Soon to Park West
The homemade ice cream shop is opening a new location in Peoria.
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge
After its highly anticipated debut this summer, Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge has elevated the nightlife scene in Old Town Scottsdale with its shareable gourmet bites, chic sips and contemporary vibe. Curated by the masterminds behind the steakhouse Bourbon & Bones Chophouse I Bar, the Scottsdale-based hospitality group Square One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
momcollective.com
Family Friendly Things To Do in and Around Scottsdale {August 2022}
Back to school and LOTS to do! Our monthly guide for August events in and around Scottsdale is here. Looking for back to school information? Check out our guide HERE!. What does being voted Best Kids Indoor Entertainment mean? For our partners at OdySea, it means exploring penguins and otters and sharks! You can even touch Sting Rays. All indoors! Go and check it out!
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
fabulousarizona.com
End-of-Summer Fun at The Wigwam
School may be back in session for many across the Valley, but that doesn’t mean that summer fun has to come to an end. Through Labor Day weekend, The Wigwam resort in Litchfield Park still has weeks of character breakfasts, poolside fun and much more summer excitement in store.
East Valley Tribune
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far
Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
citysuntimes.com
6 signs it’s time to replace your air conditioner
The experts at Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical of Phoenix share their tips on what to watch for. Replacing your home’s AC system is a major investment, so it’s no surprise that many homeowners drag their feet on the decision when it comes up. However, when those warm...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022
FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
12news.com
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
RENTAL REMORSE: Woman experiences “creepy” living conditions at Airbnb
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – A woman needing some temporary housing was using a popular website to look for homes to rent when she came across a house she thought was just right. But when she arrived, she says the home was nothing like the photos she viewed online...
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
momcollective.com
Ask the Pediatrician: How Can I Tell If My Baby is Constipated
Whether you’re expecting your first baby or looking for a new pediatrician for your kiddo, we know it can be daunting to search through local providers to find one that fits your needs. We’re thrilled to launch a new video series connecting you to Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics. We’ll chat...
12news.com
Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley
PHOENIX — A dust storm warning was issued on Sunday for parts of the south Valley that stretches through Pinal County. This comes after a torrent of rain dropped nearly two inches of rain in some parts of the Valley the night before, causing flooding and damage to some areas.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
Comments / 0