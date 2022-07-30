ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants

Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
Restaurant of the Week: Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge

After its highly anticipated debut this summer, Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge has elevated the nightlife scene in Old Town Scottsdale with its shareable gourmet bites, chic sips and contemporary vibe. Curated by the masterminds behind the steakhouse Bourbon & Bones Chophouse I Bar, the Scottsdale-based hospitality group Square One...
Family Friendly Things To Do in and Around Scottsdale {August 2022}

Back to school and LOTS to do! Our monthly guide for August events in and around Scottsdale is here. Looking for back to school information? Check out our guide HERE!. What does being voted Best Kids Indoor Entertainment mean? For our partners at OdySea, it means exploring penguins and otters and sharks! You can even touch Sting Rays. All indoors! Go and check it out!
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
End-of-Summer Fun at The Wigwam

School may be back in session for many across the Valley, but that doesn’t mean that summer fun has to come to an end. Through Labor Day weekend, The Wigwam resort in Litchfield Park still has weeks of character breakfasts, poolside fun and much more summer excitement in store.
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted

Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
Ahwatukee tattoo studio draws clients from near, far

Tattoos have come long way since the days of rudimentary butterflies and the like, and a studio in Ahwatukee Foothills has become renowned for creating original works of art instead of cookie-cutter stencils on skin. DarkArt Tattoo Collective at 4923 E. Chandler Blvd., has seven artists, each with his or...
6 signs it's time to replace your air conditioner

The experts at Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical of Phoenix share their tips on what to watch for. Replacing your home’s AC system is a major investment, so it’s no surprise that many homeowners drag their feet on the decision when it comes up. However, when those warm...
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022

FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
Ask the Pediatrician: How Can I Tell If My Baby is Constipated

Whether you’re expecting your first baby or looking for a new pediatrician for your kiddo, we know it can be daunting to search through local providers to find one that fits your needs. We’re thrilled to launch a new video series connecting you to Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics. We’ll chat...
Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley

PHOENIX — A dust storm warning was issued on Sunday for parts of the south Valley that stretches through Pinal County. This comes after a torrent of rain dropped nearly two inches of rain in some parts of the Valley the night before, causing flooding and damage to some areas.
PHOENIX, AZ

