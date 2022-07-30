RTA announces new system to get riders from Algiers, NO East to the city faster

www.wwltv.com
Demonstrators protest costly energy bills at Entergy HQ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Higher than normal electric bills have gotten a lot of folks heated lately. In New Orleans, it’s led to a few months of protection for Entergy customers, but there are calls for those protections to be given to all Entergy customers. Taking their voices and...
WDSU
Entergy customers are frustrated with high electric bills
NEW ORLEANS — There have been heated arguments in recent weeks as Entergy New Orleans customers say their bills have doubled or even tripled in recent months. Residents say their bills have been hundreds of dollars more than normal. New Orleans resident Jesse George said while he’s thankful for...
‘Amtrak expects to be able to run the train’: Mississippi city to reactivate train station for Gulf Coast
The coastal Mississippi city of Bay St. Louis is hosting a groundbreaking on Monday to celebrate the “reactivation” of the city’s Amtrak train station that has been mothballed since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast nearly 17 years ago. U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg...
fox8live.com
Angry Entergy customers protest rising bills outside utility’s New Orleans headquarters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Angry Entergy customers gathered outside the company’s headquarters in New Orleans to call for change as bills skyrocket and many across the state struggle with impending service shutoffs. “I hope they see that people are not going to take it anymore, that we’re standing up...
Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
NOLA pastor suing Sewerage and Water board
NEW ORLEANS — The pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church in the Lower Ninth Ward is taking the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to court. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Rev. Jack Battiste claims the utility removed a meter and cut off service to a home he owns on Tupelo Street without proper notice.
NOLA.com
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
fox8live.com
Boil water advisory issued for portion of New Orleans’ West Bank
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of New Orleans’ West Bank, the city’s Sewerage and Water Board announced Monday (Aug. 1). The boil order was issued just before 3 p.m. for an area including:. The entire lower coast of...
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
NOLA.com
Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.
A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
NOLA.com
From launching 'church carry' programs to running red lights, here's how locals are dealing with crime
As assistant pastor at House of Healing Outreach Church in Mid-City, Isaiah Stewart wears a bespectacled smile, a buttoned-up polo shirt and a Batman-caliber utility belt with a 9 mm pistol, two knives and a stun gun as his vestments. “If you actually read the Bible, Jesus himself said, ‘You...
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over 'draconian billing system'
The pastor of a Lower 9th Ward Baptist church is suing the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board over a long-running billing dispute in what he says is the start of a campaign to force the utility to fix its notoriously chaotic billing system. The Rev. Jack Battiste, who has...
myneworleans.com
WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive Underway thru August 5
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WDSU-TV is partnering with Cox, the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Walmart to donate school supplies to those in need in Southeast Louisiana. WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive is a two-week initiative inviting the community to contribute donations through United Way...
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
fox8live.com
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
WDSU
One critically injured and one dead in accident on Paris Road
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a dump truck and Toyota Camry that happened on 2600 Paris Road on Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Paris Road, and the driver of the dump truck was headed southbound.
