New Orleans, LA

RTA announces new system to get riders from Algiers, NO East to the city faster

WWL
WWL
 3 days ago
WDSU

Entergy customers are frustrated with high electric bills

NEW ORLEANS — There have been heated arguments in recent weeks as Entergy New Orleans customers say their bills have doubled or even tripled in recent months. Residents say their bills have been hundreds of dollars more than normal. New Orleans resident Jesse George said while he’s thankful for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Traffic
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

NOLA pastor suing Sewerage and Water board

NEW ORLEANS — The pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church in the Lower Ninth Ward is taking the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to court. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Rev. Jack Battiste claims the utility removed a meter and cut off service to a home he owns on Tupelo Street without proper notice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.

A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive Underway thru August 5

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WDSU-TV is partnering with Cox, the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Walmart to donate school supplies to those in need in Southeast Louisiana. WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive is a two-week initiative inviting the community to contribute donations through United Way...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

One critically injured and one dead in accident on Paris Road

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a dump truck and Toyota Camry that happened on 2600 Paris Road on Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Paris Road, and the driver of the dump truck was headed southbound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
