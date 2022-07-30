Overnight Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Green Country

www.news9.com
Henryetta Man Drowns At Lake Eufaula
A Henryetta man drowned in Lake Eufaula. Troopers say they found 66-year-old David Duvall's boat abandoned in the water Monday afternoon about 2 miles away from the boat ramp at Gentry Creek Park. They recovered his body Tuesday morning and say he was not wearing a life jacket. This is...
Oklahoma’s Annual Tax Free Weekend Starts Next Week
Oklahoma's annual tax free shopping weekend starts Friday and is running through the weekend. Eligible items include most shoes or clothing including jackets, gloves and scarves. Retailers aren’t required to collect state and local taxes on most items under $100. Baby blankets and diapers are also exempt.
Oklahoma Has More High Schools Aviation Programs Than Any Other State
Oklahoma now has the most high schools in the nation offering aviation curriculum. Starting this fall, 57 high schools in Oklahoma will offer aviation curriculum to their students. Some students who participate may even be able to earn a private pilot certification while in high school. News On 6's Autumn...
Oklahoma Superintendent Asks For College Students To Help Tutor Children
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is asking college students to tutor kids in 7th through 9th graders in mathematics. Those who join the state’s Math Tutoring Corps will get $25 per hour for all training, tutoring, planning and required meetings. For college students looking to apply, click here.
