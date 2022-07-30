MS Lottery

Ain’t Mississippi great? This weekend the Mississippi Wildlife Federation hosted the 35th annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza which turned out to be fantastic. Being a first timer to this event, I really didn’t know what to expect. I’ve been to plenty of trade shows for baseball, but never one for the outdoors. Kind of a shame coming from someone that proclaims to be an avid outdoorsman. Now that it’s over, I can’t wait to go to another one.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO