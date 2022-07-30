MS Lottery

impact601.com
impact601.com
Hospital system serving MS, AL merges with Louisiana system
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health, the Meridian Star reported. Rush had said in June 2021 that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans.
impact601.com
COLUMN: A Mississippi weekend full of fun and adventure
Ain’t Mississippi great? This weekend the Mississippi Wildlife Federation hosted the 35th annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza which turned out to be fantastic. Being a first timer to this event, I really didn’t know what to expect. I’ve been to plenty of trade shows for baseball, but never one for the outdoors. Kind of a shame coming from someone that proclaims to be an avid outdoorsman. Now that it’s over, I can’t wait to go to another one.
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3" game were:
impact601.com
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
impact601.com
Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!
Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets. Nationally the number of farmers markets is growing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The most recent estimate in 2017 suggested there were 308 farmers markets in Wisconsin alone – and that was prior to COVID. The pandemic increased interest in farmers markets among consumers and farmers alike.
impact601.com
Highest paying jobs in Jackson that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Jackson, MS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
impact601.com
Todd Anthony Jones
Todd Anthony Jones was born Wednesday, January 11, 1967, in Newton to his parents, Joe B. and Karlene Stringer Jones, who precede him in death. Todd passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home in Bay Springs. Todd was graduate of Raleigh High School, and furthered his education at...
