ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services

wdrb.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdrb.com

Comments / 21

Dedra Baker
3d ago

I hope the family wins in court also, it seems that the DCS picks and chooses who to investigate , it kills me when these kids get beat or starved to death and they had a case open on them but DCS dropped the case because they found no wrong, but then they want to pick on the parents that are trying to do the best for their child

Reply(1)
28
julie key
3d ago

Indiana DCS is known for lies and threats to intimidate families to comply with them. There have been numerous complaints filed against them.

Reply(2)
37
Amanda
3d ago

DCS needs dismantled. They put more kids in danger than they have ever helped. Black market adoptions and child traffickers is all they are!

Reply
17
Related
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Southern Indiana mother arrested for neglect of child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana mother has been arrested after her child was hospitalized with a broken leg. Shelby Hayes is now facing charges for neglect and obstruction of justice. Last week, Hayes' fiancé, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming, told investigators he was frustrated over a lack of sleep....
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. A probable cause statement says 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Seizure#Drugs
985theriver.com

VIDEO: Indiana Senators chased by protestors following passage of abortion bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Tempers flared Saturday afternoon inside the Indiana Statehouse after the state senate narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban. Pro-abortion rights protestors were stationed outside the chamber all day chanting and booing and could be heard inside the chamber. Following the vote, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor was...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Abortion Ban Passes Indiana Senate

An abortion ban has narrowly passed the Indiana Senate and is now on its way to the House. In a rare Saturday session, the bill passed 26-20. The 26 “yes” votes are the bare minimum needed to pass. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in opposing it. Five of them...
INDIANA STATE
nwindianabusiness.com

From Indiana to the world

In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
FOX59

Greenfield businessman facing Medicaid fraud, counterfeiting charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing Medicaid fraud and counterfeiting charges after a six-year investigation into suspected fraudulent billing from his Greenfield based mental health service. A probable cause affidavit states there was sufficient evidence that Timothy Adkins was submitting claims to Indiana Medicaid stating doctors were the rendering Health Service Provider […]
Fox 19

Community reacts after Ind. officer fatally shot during traffic stop

Gov. Andy Beshear expects authorities will be finding bodies for weeks after floods ravaged eastern Kentucky. Senate voting on care for veterans exposed to burn pits. Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving their country could soon get more help with their medical needs. Baby allegedly shot by stepgrandfather...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago. Police say a woman and five children in a van were killed. A woman in another vehicle was also killed.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man gets 12 years for social media scam

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for spending the money investors gave him for a new social media app on personal expenses, the secretary of state announced Friday. David M. Betner pleaded guilty to one count of corrupt business influence, six counts of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy