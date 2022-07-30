Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services

www.wdrb.com
Dedra Baker
3d ago
I hope the family wins in court also, it seems that the DCS picks and chooses who to investigate , it kills me when these kids get beat or starved to death and they had a case open on them but DCS dropped the case because they found no wrong, but then they want to pick on the parents that are trying to do the best for their child
Reply(1)
28
julie key
3d ago
Indiana DCS is known for lies and threats to intimidate families to comply with them. There have been numerous complaints filed against them.
Reply(2)
37
Amanda
3d ago
DCS needs dismantled. They put more kids in danger than they have ever helped. Black market adoptions and child traffickers is all they are!
Reply
17
