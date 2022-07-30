Hoskins' HR in 10th inning lifts Phillies past Pirates 4-2

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully called thousands of games involving the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers during his 67 years in the booth. He chose his words as artfully as a painter stroking a brush across a canvas. Scully talked about life while chronicling routine plays and historical achievements. Sometimes he was just amusing, too. He died Tuesday night at age 94. Here are some of his top ones: — Kirk Gibson’s Home Run In The 1988 World Series It was Game 1, and Scully said on the air that injured Kirk Gibson wasn’t in the dugout and wouldn’t appear in the game. Gibson heard him and grabbed a bat. Soon, he was hobbling around the bases, and Scully took a long pause, letting the jubilant crowd take over.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 MINUTES AGO