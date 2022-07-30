Hoskins' HR in 10th inning lifts Phillies past Pirates 4-2

www.wcn247.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball-Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94
LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vin Scully, one of baseball's most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers' games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport's greatest moments, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced.
Vin Scully's top calls from a Hall of Fame career
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully called thousands of games involving the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers during his 67 years in the booth. He chose his words as artfully as a painter stroking a brush across a canvas. Scully talked about life while chronicling routine plays and historical achievements. Sometimes he was just amusing, too. He died Tuesday night at age 94. Here are some of his top ones: — Kirk Gibson’s Home Run In The 1988 World Series It was Game 1, and Scully said on the air that injured Kirk Gibson wasn’t in the dugout and wouldn’t appear in the game. Gibson heard him and grabbed a bat. Soon, he was hobbling around the bases, and Scully took a long pause, letting the jubilant crowd take over.
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___. “OMG....
Bay Area fans remember Vin Scully as 'the greatest ever'
As if it were fate, Vin Scully’s Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco taking on the hated Giants at Oracle Park as his death was announced.
Jiménez drives in 4, Abreu homers, White Sox beat Royals 9-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez had three hits and four RBIs, José Abreu homered and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn’t exactly pristine, but they’ll take the lopsided win. Jiménez singled and scored in a three-run first inning and smacked a two-run double in the fourth to bump Chicago’s lead to 5-2. He added a long sacrifice fly in the sixth before Abreu chased Royals starter Brad Keller (5-12) with a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole, making it 8-2. Gavin Sheets hit a solo homer in the seventh, helping Chicago move back above .500 at 52-51. The White Sox are 24-29 at home.
