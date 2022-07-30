ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook leaves 2 injured, shuts down traffic

2 people shot on westbound 105 Freeway in Willowbrook 02:56

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car-to-car shooting that took place on the westbound side of the 105 Freeway Friday just after 6 p.m.

At least two people were shot, and one victim was seen by witnesses staggering out of its vehicle following the shooting.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

CHP issued a sigalert while it was investigating the shooting. As a result, traffic on the westbound side of the 105 has been brought to a standstill from the 710 Freeway up to Central Avenue.

As of 11 p.m. on Friday evening, all lanes of the westbound side of the freeway remained closed from Wilmington Avenue up until Central.

Witnesses said they heard 5-6 gunshots fired and then the victim's car crashed into a center divider.

The suspect is still at large and there is no information on it.

