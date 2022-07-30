Alabama Basketball practices ahead of European tour

abc3340.com
247Sports
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
California quarterback Jaxon Potter commits to UAB after impressive summer camp
The boy who committed to UAB. A head-first plunge into platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross won’t be required of this Potter but a long journey lies ahead for the rising senior quarterback from Santa Margarita Catholic in California. A 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Potter announced his...
247Sports
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama pledge says he'll flip 5-star Notre Dame commitment: 'Mark my words'
Alabama recently added 5-star running back Richard Young to its 2023 class. Now, Young wants to get another 5-star on board to play for the Crimson Tide. On social media, Young told his followers that he will get Keeley to flip his commitment from Notre Dame to Alabama. Young’s declaration...
Inside Nick Saban’s recruiting blueprint that built a dynasty
Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from John Talty’s forthcoming book, “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became the Greatest Ever” due out on Aug. 9. You can preorder a book here. Nick Saban wanted everyone in the building to be at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program
Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
247Sports
BREAKING POD: Tide dips into deep in-state pool to grab four-star DL
On the heels of an impressive run of commitments from top offensive targets, the Alabama recruiting effort for the 2023 cycle got a big defensive boost when four-star end Hunter Osborne announced he would be joining the Crimson Tide. What does the addition of the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osborne mean for...
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common
Thankfully for Alabama football fans, a new season is just around the corner. When Fall Camp begins on Aug. 4, we can begin in earnest to track the Tide’s progress through practices and scrimmages, leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3. For fans who closely follow college...
Georgia-based brewery and distillery expands distribution to Alabama
Fans of Wild Leap brewing and distillery in Birmingham can now purchase the beverages at retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the city. The LaGrange-based brewery and distillery has expanded its distribution of beers and ready-to-drink cocktails into Birmingham, Alabama. “When looking at potential new markets for expansion, Birmingham was an...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Shelby Reporter
Cajun Boys closes Chelsea, Valleydale locations; upgrades coming to Pelham location
A local Cajun restaurant chain has closed two of its locations and is revamping its third location in Shelby County. In a July 30 Facebook post, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys announced its Chelsea and Valleydale locations would close Sunday, July 31. “Thank you friends and customers that enjoyed our...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
ABC 33/40 News
One injured in shooting on 78 Street S in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in a shooting in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened in the 800 block of 78th Street South. Police said the person's injuries are life-threatening. No additional information was immediately provided.
wbrc.com
Reality TV star begins renovation of unique ‘Roebuck Castle’ in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Renovations have begun on a unique home in the Roebuck Springs neighborhood of Birmingham. Known as the Roebuck Castle by many residents, the home has a unique look, but has spent the last 10 to 15 years abandoned and falling apart. Now, local business owner, and...
Police officer shortages impacting small departments in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From patrol officers to dispatchers to school resource officers and more, local law enforcement agencies have been holding hiring events to fill empty spots. “We’re consistently taking applications as they come. It’s very few and far between,” Columbiana Lt. Sasha Knighten said. Knighten says they are fully staffed right now with […]
ABC 33/40 News
Northport mayor organizes donation drive for Kentucky flooding victims
Northport, Ala. (WBMA) — Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon organized a donation drive for those impacted by last week's severe flooding in Kentucky. Mayor Herndon said those interested in dropping off supplies can bring them to 2728 Lurleen Wallace in Northport where parked trailers are open receive the items. Some...
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
