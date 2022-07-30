While he's in the thick of a points race, to Noah Shaver hill climbing is more than just winning

406mtsports.com
Menholt Classic Saturday and Sunday at Yellowstone Drag Strip
BILLINGS — The Menholt Classic, featuring the Hocus Pocus jet funny car on Saturday, is this weekend at Yellowstone Drag Strip. Free spectator tickets are available at Denny Menholt Chevrolet, Denny Menholt Nissan and CarMart 360. Action begins on Saturday with gates opening at 8 a.m. Qualifying begins at...
The Warm Up Flat Track Under the Lights Aug. 7 at the Billings Motorcycle Club
BILLINGS — The Warm Up Flat Track under The Lights is Sunday at the Billings Motorcycle Club. The pit gate opens at noon, practice is at 3:30 p.m. and the high-speed, classic motorcycle races are at 7 p.m. A guaranteed purse of $12,000 is being offered. National pros and...
Billings' Austin Teyler nets 5th Great American motorcycle hill climb overall title
BILLINGS — Austin Teyler of Billings is now a five-time Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb overall champion. Teyler raced to title in the championship run-off under the lights at the Billings Motorcycle Club on Saturday night. The winning time for Teyler in reaching the top of the...
Billings Mustangs bounce back from sweep with win against Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs bounced back from a doubleheader sweep by Northern Colorado with a 9-4 Pioneer League baseball victory on Sunday. Billings hitters combined for 15 hits in the victory. Jacob Kline and Abraham Mow each had three hits for the Ponies in the victory. Jackson...
Billings' Royals Davis Mosier, Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt to play college baseball at Vermilion
BILLINGS — The Billings Royals' Davis Mosier and the Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt will each be playing baseball at Vermilion Community College next season. The two will join Michael Feralio, who was a super senior for the Scarlets this year and played at the school in Ely, Minnesota, prior to joining the Scarlets for the 2022 campaign.
The American Dream: La Palmita opens Billings location
BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings. I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Have You Tried Cryo Therapy? We Have Some Free Passes in Billings
Since our free ticket giveaway went so well for the Magic City Blues Fest tickets...why not throw some other freebies your way? Thanks to our friends at Pharm406 in Billings, we now have some free cryotherapy sessions for you. If you've grown up in Montana and jumped into Flathead Lake...
Butte Miners claim first state championship since 1953
BELGRADE — The Butte Miners' championship drought is over. The Miners stormed to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and Aidan Lee batted in the game-winning run as Butte routed the Billings Cardinals 12-2 in five innings to claim the State A Legion title on Sunday at Prescott Park.
Helicopter rescues stranded cars for Montana residents
After 37 days, residents of the small community of Alpine at East Rosebud Lake were reunited with their stranded cars after they hired a helicopter to lift them one-by-one over the washed-out road.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
Scoreboard: Your sports
Results: 1, 119, Bill Tiefenthaler/Tim Vicars/Tony Wright/Bruce Dunkin; 2, 124, Ned Johnerson/Gary Pollock/Steve Schieno/Kurt Helgevold; 3, 125, Greg Kemmis/Mark Erickson/Mike Joyce/Frank Preshern; 4, 127, Mike Taylor/Sonny Westerman/BD Pete Harris/Terry Lane. Low gross: 73, Tim Vicars; 77, Greg Kemmis. Low net: 68, Kurt Helgevold; 70, scorecard playoff, Ned Johnerson; 70, Paul...
1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the […]
100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?
Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Rimrock mall in Billings updates hours
The Rimrock Mall announced Wednesday it would be changing its hours of operations starting August 22. The mall will open at 11 am and close at 8 pm on Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Previous hours were from 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday. Devin Hartley said this decision was made to align more closely with department store hours.
It’s the Wild West in Billings. Should You Carry Your Own Gun?
Do you carry? Maybe you should. I make sure that wherever I go I have a firearm close by. It's just out of habit now. I always thought it would come in handy in case I run into a skunk or a snake. Now it's the nut jobs out there that we should be worried about.
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
The heat is on; here are the details
Another warm day and this heat will continue into tomorrow. Tomorrow will be the hottest day in this stretch with temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits across the area.
