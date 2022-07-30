ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

While he's in the thick of a points race, to Noah Shaver hill climbing is more than just winning

By JOHN LETASKY 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Menholt Classic Saturday and Sunday at Yellowstone Drag Strip

BILLINGS — The Menholt Classic, featuring the Hocus Pocus jet funny car on Saturday, is this weekend at Yellowstone Drag Strip. Free spectator tickets are available at Denny Menholt Chevrolet, Denny Menholt Nissan and CarMart 360. Action begins on Saturday with gates opening at 8 a.m. Qualifying begins at...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings' Austin Teyler nets 5th Great American motorcycle hill climb overall title

BILLINGS — Austin Teyler of Billings is now a five-time Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb overall champion. Teyler raced to title in the championship run-off under the lights at the Billings Motorcycle Club on Saturday night. The winning time for Teyler in reaching the top of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Idaho State
City
Billings, MT
State
Wyoming State
406mtsports.com

Billings' Royals Davis Mosier, Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt to play college baseball at Vermilion

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals' Davis Mosier and the Billings Scarlets' Jaxson Brandt will each be playing baseball at Vermilion Community College next season. The two will join Michael Feralio, who was a super senior for the Scarlets this year and played at the school in Ely, Minnesota, prior to joining the Scarlets for the 2022 campaign.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

The American Dream: La Palmita opens Billings location

BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings. I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana

Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill Climbing#Points Race#Motorcycle Hill
montanasports.com

Butte Miners claim first state championship since 1953

BELGRADE — The Butte Miners' championship drought is over. The Miners stormed to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and Aidan Lee batted in the game-winning run as Butte routed the Billings Cardinals 12-2 in five innings to claim the State A Legion title on Sunday at Prescott Park.
BUTTE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties

As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your sports

Results: 1, 119, Bill Tiefenthaler/Tim Vicars/Tony Wright/Bruce Dunkin; 2, 124, Ned Johnerson/Gary Pollock/Steve Schieno/Kurt Helgevold; 3, 125, Greg Kemmis/Mark Erickson/Mike Joyce/Frank Preshern; 4, 127, Mike Taylor/Sonny Westerman/BD Pete Harris/Terry Lane. Low gross: 73, Tim Vicars; 77, Greg Kemmis. Low net: 68, Kurt Helgevold; 70, scorecard playoff, Ned Johnerson; 70, Paul...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KX News

1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the […]
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Rimrock mall in Billings updates hours

The Rimrock Mall announced Wednesday it would be changing its hours of operations starting August 22. The mall will open at 11 am and close at 8 pm on Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Previous hours were from 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday. Devin Hartley said this decision was made to align more closely with department store hours.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy