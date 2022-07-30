ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky softball falls to Washington in Northwest championship

406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gatesnotes.com

“Just doing something like this is pretty revolutionary”

Growing up in Seattle in the 1960s, I learned very little about the area’s indigenous people. Aside from camping trips my Boy Scout troop would take to a lodge in Chehalis, Washington, where it was at least acknowledged that a tribe had lived on the land, I heard a lot more about the arrival of the first white people in 1851 than about the people who had been here for centuries.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Issaquah, WA
Issaquah, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
historylink.org

Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)

The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Arrowhead#Rbi
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
q13fox.com

Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs

KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
KINGSTON, WA
KOMO News

Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp

TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
TACOMA, WA
historylink.org

Nirvana plays for Sub Pop Records founders at the Central Tavern in Seattle on June 5, 1988.

On June 5, 1988, Nirvana, an obscure grunge band from Aberdeen, plays a set at the Central Tavern in Seattle's Pioneer Square. Among the handful of people in attendance are Jonathan Poneman and Bruce Pavitt of Sub Pop Records. The men will be impressed enough to formalize a relationship with Nirvana, and on November 1, 1988, Sup Pop will release the band's debut single, kick-starting Nirvana on its path to rock and roll immortality.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns

Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy