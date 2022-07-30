Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky softball falls to Washington in Northwest championship

406mtsports.com
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
Golf.com
Two U.S. soccer stars tackled a U.S. Open course and showed a different side of golf
I ushered my two new golfing friends to the edge of the overlook. One stood open-mouthed. The other laughed out loud. “Bro,” he said. “I didn’t even know golf courses could look like this.”. The wild dunescape of Chambers Bay Golf Course opened up before us. The...
gatesnotes.com
“Just doing something like this is pretty revolutionary”
Growing up in Seattle in the 1960s, I learned very little about the area’s indigenous people. Aside from camping trips my Boy Scout troop would take to a lodge in Chehalis, Washington, where it was at least acknowledged that a tribe had lived on the land, I heard a lot more about the arrival of the first white people in 1851 than about the people who had been here for centuries.
Seattle sets all-time record for longest stretch of 90-degree highs
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gave one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon topped out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday made for...
historylink.org
Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)
The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
Sports Business Journal
Facilities: New venues for KC Current, Seattle Storm are at forefront of trend toward women’s sports facilities
KC Current co-owner Angie Long would occasionally jog at Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront Park. As she ran along the banks of the languid Missouri River, Long envisioned a soccer stadium bookending the quiet park. She could almost hear the supporters’ drums and chants. That took some imagination, because...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
The Fourth Purdy Bridge: A Design for the Ages
The first bridge over Henderson Bay between Purdy and the Wauna sandspit was built in 1892. Seemingly star-crossed almost from the outset, the structure required frequent repairs and had to be ...
q13fox.com
Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs
KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
historylink.org
Nirvana plays for Sub Pop Records founders at the Central Tavern in Seattle on June 5, 1988.
On June 5, 1988, Nirvana, an obscure grunge band from Aberdeen, plays a set at the Central Tavern in Seattle's Pioneer Square. Among the handful of people in attendance are Jonathan Poneman and Bruce Pavitt of Sub Pop Records. The men will be impressed enough to formalize a relationship with Nirvana, and on November 1, 1988, Sup Pop will release the band's debut single, kick-starting Nirvana on its path to rock and roll immortality.
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
The Top Five best Places for Waffles in Washington
Waffles come in all shapes, sizes, flavors, and mixes, but the real question is who has the best ones? We toured the great state to find the best places for waffles and we think we've made a pretty solid list. We'll look around both eastern and western Washington for this...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
nypressnews.com
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
