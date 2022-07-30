Orange County out of appointments for monkeypox vaccine

www.fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County
Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
5 new schools to open in Orange County this month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
Florida alligator with knife in its head found in Deltona pond: FWC
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator that was found with a knife stuck in its head while swimming in a Deltona pond was captured Sunday by an alligator trapper and humanely euthanized because of its injury, according to a Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson. It's unknown how the...
Family receives refund after Florida vacation rental unexpectedly canceled
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Missouri family who booked a vacation rental home in Florida via VRBO only to find out it was unexpectedly canceled weeks before their trip, has received a full refund after FOX 35 News featured her story. "It's been terrible. It really has," Maggie Taite told...
Central Florida Zoo to open new train attraction this fall
SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced Tuesday that its popular miniature streamliner is set to reopen with a new train coming down the tracks. The new train attraction called "The Champion" is set to open this fall to carry kids and adults on a loop around the Zoo, including views of Florida landscapes, realistic miniature railroad crossings, and the train depot near the zoo's entrance.
Downtown Orlando shooting: City to add controlled security checkpoints near bars and restaurants, mayor says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security checkpoints will be added to downtown Orlando – possibly as soon as this weekend – after a mass shooting early Sunday in the entertainment district left seven people injured, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday. Watch his press conference in the player above. "That...
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
Part of Oviedo Mall to be demolished to build luxury apartments
OVIEDO, Fla. - With rising rental rates and limited options, the city of Oviedo approved a plan to turn part of a mall into luxury apartments, where people of all ages can live. It used to be the old Macy's store, but it will soon be a place where people...
Man found dead in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
ULA to launch rocket mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) is putting the final touches on its Atlas V rocket ahead of a big launch for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday. Space command says the satellite will support missile warnings and provide real-time information for the government. It will reportedly be able to detect and report missile launches around the world.
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
Orlando family found dead in home in murder-suicide: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A family of five was found dead at an Orlando home in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the home on Lake District Lane for a wellbeing check at 1 p.m., and found three adults and two children dead, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.
Sheriff: Florida man 'having episode' when he murdered his own father
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his father. After 10 a.m. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received two 911 calls about the deadly shooting. According to FOX 13, a neighbor called to report the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch – was shooting a gun in the garage and the victim – later identified as his father, Christopher Raemisch – was dead.
'It was like a stampede': Florida woman grazed by bullet in downtown Orlando mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman grazed by bullets describes the moment shots were fired in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning. Police said seven people were injured after a large fight ended with someone shooting into a crowd. Taliyah was on her way home after celebrating a friend's birthday when the...
Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight. In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
