Restore Hope AR receives Difference Makers Award

Power Women: Starting into a new school year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families are gearing up to wake up a bit earlier with children finding routine in their life after a carefree summer schedule. Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss how to prepare children for the upcoming school year. She...
July Stats: Hottest since 2012, driest in two years
The preliminary monthly stats for July are in, and to no surprise – it was a hot month. Overall, the majority of July was warmer than average in Little Rock, with two days below average, two days average and 27 days above. July 2022 also had more days at...
Authorities in Saline County to hold active shooter exercise
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities with the Saline County Office of Emergency Management will be conducting an active shooter exercise Tuesday, August 9. Authorities said the exercise will be an organized effort between the Bryant Police Department, Bryant Fire Department, Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Pafford EMS.
Lake City woman wins $2 million Mega Millions lottery prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Though the winning ticket for Friday night’s historic Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes ranging from $2 to $2 million. Monday morning, Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & humid today with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms
There will be plenty of sunshine this morning, but likely cloud up this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. We are starting off in the mid-70s and will get to 90° by Noon. Little Rock will then top out at 95° with a 20% chance of rain this afternoon. A...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered light showers this morning; low 90s this afternoon
Our Monday is starting in the mid-70s. It will get into the low 80s around 10:00, but light showers will also be developing around this time too. The highest chance of rain this morning will be around 10:00. It will taper off early this afternoon, but it will remain mostly cloudy. It will also heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A chance of rain through 2 PM
Scattered light showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through 2 PM then begin to taper off. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy and heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°. Hotter temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms...
