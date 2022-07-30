Restore Hope AR receives Difference Makers Award

Our Monday is starting in the mid-70s. It will get into the low 80s around 10:00, but light showers will also be developing around this time too. The highest chance of rain this morning will be around 10:00. It will taper off early this afternoon, but it will remain mostly cloudy. It will also heat up to the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 91°.

