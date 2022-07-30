Yemen's Ancient Honey Production A Victim Of War, Climate Change

www.ibtimes.com
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
‘Soon the world will be unrecognisable’: is it still possible to prevent total climate meltdown?
The publication of Bill McGuire’s latest book, Hothouse Earth, could not be more timely. Appearing in the shops this week, it will be perused by sweltering customers who have just endured record high temperatures across the UK and now face the prospect of weeks of drought to add to their discomfort.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: ten million people have left Ukraine since Russian invasion, UN says, as first grain exports arrive in Turkey
First shipment of grain to leave Ukraine since invasion reaches Turkish waters; Moscow accuses US of sharing intelligence with Ukraine and number of border crossings from Ukraine passes 10m mark
Nancy Pelosi pledges US solidarity with Taiwan amid alarm at China military drills
The House speaker has vowed China will not stand in the way of Taiwan’s friendships with the US as Beijing reacts to visit with outrage
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: ‘We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan,’ says speaker
Tensions are high across the region as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi reached Taiwan and met president Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. “Today, our delegation... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Ms Pelosi said during her meeting with the Taiwanese president. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese military has increased its alertness level as Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning. The foreign ministry condemned Ms...
‘Hoopla and yellow journalism’: Taiwanese Americans bemoan media fearmongering over Pelosi visit
Hyperbolic tenor of debate shows lack of knowledge of country’s unique political situation, Taiwanese Americans say
