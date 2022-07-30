ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Yemen's Ancient Honey Production A Victim Of War, Climate Change

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
MILITARY
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economy#Honey#Yemeni#Afp#Saudi#Un#The United Nations#Internation
The Independent

Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: ‘We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan,’ says speaker

Tensions are high across the region as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi reached Taiwan and met president Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. “Today, our delegation... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Ms Pelosi said during her meeting with the Taiwanese president. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese military has increased its alertness level as Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning. The foreign ministry condemned Ms...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Middle East
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy