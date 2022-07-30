ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Leavitt Leaps at Opportunity to Join Packers

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoFbj_0gyLp5FJ00

“Rich (Bisaccia) helped me become such a better player because he expects so much more than maybe we expect of ourselves,” Packers safety Dallin Leavitt said.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On July 20, just as players were arriving for the start of training camp in Las Vegas, safety and special teams standout Dallin Leavitt was released by the Raiders.

“My agent was like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll figure something out.’ We figured it out,” Leavitt said of he and Kyle Strongin.

A few days later, Leavitt signed with the Green Bay Packers. It was an easy decision for Leavitt, who had spent his first four NFL seasons alongside Green Bay’s new special teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia.

“First thing’s first, I wanted to play with these guys,” Leavitt said after Friday’s practice, one in which he was with the No. 1 units on kickoff and kickoff return. “It’s an incredible locker room. Talking to guys around the league, you understand the community and the culture here. Just wanted to be a part of it. Just wanted to win. I was excited to be out here and try to help in any way I can.”

The Packers are excited to have him. This isn’t just one of those roster-filling sorts of moves that teams across the NFL make every July. The Packers gave him an $85,000 signing bonus, signaling they expect him to make the roster and contribute.

Bisaccia’s history with Leavitt was a big factor.

“Obviously, he had pretty good knowledge of some of the guys that were with the Raiders,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Whenever we’re bringing in a new coach, we’re going to go through the roster with those guys and find out information about what they thought about the players there. Obviously, Dallin has been a pretty elite special teams player there for a few years, so certainly [Bisaccia] was excited to get him in the building.”

With the Raiders, Leavitt went from undrafted free agent out of Utah State in 2018 to a stalwart on Bisaccia’s special teams. Last season, he led the team with 12 tackles on the kick-coverage units. Moreover, the two formed a tight bond. While with the Raiders, Leavitt said he’d “run through a wall” for the venerable coordinator , who was popular across the roster because of his tough-love approach and passion for the game.

Why was he so beloved with the Raiders, and how does that translate to fixing Green Bay’s chronically awful special teams ?

“Rich helped me become such a better player because he expects so much more than maybe we expect of ourselves,” Leavitt said. “Especially as rookies and young players, you’re wide-eyed and not sure what the NFL is going to be like and where you’re going to fit in. I was undrafted. I didn’t understand what my role would be, and Rich did a great job of helping direct me as a person and a player.

“Off the field, anyone who spends significant time around him knows how much he cares about them individually. He cares about your family; he cares about my wife and my baby. They came out here when I signed. When I was busy, he was with them. He cares about us. He cares about us as players. He wants what’s best for us on the field and off.”

Leavitt is more than just a player to help on special teams. Last season, his fourth in the NFL, he made his first NFL start at safety and played 249 defensive snaps. That’s 249 more defensive snaps than the rest of the players battling to be the backups to starters Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos.

But at least the likes of Shawn Davis, Vernon Scott and rookie Tariq Carpenter have been in Green Bay and know the system. The late arrival has Leavitt in catch-up mode, at least as far as learning the defense.

“One of the best parts of my game is my mental,” Leavitt said when asked how he catches up. “There’s some carryover to some of the things that Joe B. [Barry, the defensive coordinator] has us doing that I’ve been a part of in the past, so I have some similar understanding. It’s a grind. You’ve got to stay in the book. We’re here all day and then go home and I’m in the book at night and go to bed.”

While Leavitt might not know the defense, he knows Bisaccia’s schemes – and, just as importantly, how he wants them run – like the back of his hand.

That doesn’t mean he’s coming here to be an assistant coach. Being a leader is earned, not assumed, he said.

“I don’t want to be anything that I’m not. I’m just going to come in and be who I am,” Leavitt said. “I do see myself as a passionate, vocal player, and I do understand the system. I hope that the guys feel comfortable enough. I think you earn that comfortability or that trust from your teammates from them seeing me put in the work every day. It has to be over time, right? You can’t just walk in and they say, ‘Oh, he’s done it before. I’m going to listen to everything he says.’ That’s not the case. I just hope that my work and my efforts allow me to earn trust from my teammates so that if they do have questions about the system or how things run, I’m able to help.”

Best of Green Bay Packers Training Camp

Highlights from Practice 3

Practice 3 Injury Report: Key Players Return

Sammy Watkins Makes Training Camp Debut

Highlights from Practice 2

Romeo Doubs Showed Savvy on Touchdown

That Day Kenny Clark Thought his Packers Career Was Over

Highlights From Practice 1

Bomb Builds Confidence for Aaron Rodgers, Juwann Winfree

Aaron Rodgers Will Miss Having ‘That Guy’ at Receiver

Aaron Rodgers’ Hall of Fame Response to Davante Adams

David Bakhtiari: ‘My Knee Feels Normal’

Ranking Every Player on Roster

Comments / 3

Guest
3d ago

I’m glad that the Packers are finally taking special teams seriously, Coach B was a great hire and I’m looking forward to improvements

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Explains His Tattoo: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers unveiled his first-ever tattoo earlier this summer. It's quite the work of art. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off his new tattoo on his Instagram page. Rodgers, who's coming off an MVP season, hasn't said much about his tattoo decision. Rodgers has since opened up, though, claiming...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One

The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon played outside cornerback at the start of camp but has now transitioned to playing the nickel role. “I had the biggest smile on my face because I love nickel and I love what I can do there,” Gordon said, via BearsWire.com. “So it’s just been really fun. You just get to be more like the run game, just a different job. I feel like me at nickel, I’m just a twitchy dude, so I just like to react a bunch. I just enjoy it and (am) able to be in the run fit, too. Just a lot of different things I can do there to really show all of my abilities. I enjoy nickel.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Highlights From Practice 4 of Packers Training Camp

On the daily scoreboard, it’s Chumps 2, Offense 1. After the Aaron Rodgers-led offense won Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, the four-time MVP playfully called the defense “chumps.” Then, seriously, he figured the offense would get its “butts kicked” most days during training camp and looked forward to it happening.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers building an elite offensive line

The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021

The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy