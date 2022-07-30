Luis Castillo dealt to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

mlb.nbcsports.com
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
Pirates fall for banana in the tailpipe as Knebel, Phillies steal win in Steel City
PITTSBURGH -- Corey Knebel had tried the pickoff move before in his career, but it had never worked. "I think it might have worked once, but nobody was there to cover," Knebel said late Saturday night in the Phillies' clubhouse at PNC Park. This time it worked. All the way....
Report: What Yankees' trade package for Montas could look like
Luis Castillo is set to make his American League debut Wednesday at Yankee Stadium -- just not in a New York Yankees uniform. Instead, Castillo will be battling New York as the Seattle Mariners' newest ace after president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto outbid the rest of the league, including the Yankees, by trading four prospects to the Cincinnati Reds.
Tomase: Hosmer trade addresses Red Sox' most glaring deficiency
How many games have the Red Sox lost because of atrocious first base defense?. There's the one against the Yankees when Franchy Cordero couldn't catch a pop-up on the infield. There's the one against the Rays when Matt Strahm threw wide of the bag before Cordero inexplicably lollipopped a throw to home plate that allowed the winning run to score. There's the other one against the Rays when Bobby Dalbec failed to glove what should've been the last out from Trevor Story.
Report: Terrible news for Giants as Soto traded to rival Padres
SAN FRANCISCO -- Juan Soto is coming West, and that's terrible news for the Giants. As had been expected since Soto became available just before the All-Star break, the San Diego Padres swung a blockbuster deal to bring perhaps the game's best hitter to the National League West. Soto will join Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado on a Padres club that has spent the last several seasons doing everything possible to take a run at a Los Angeles Dodgers team that has Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman atop the lineup.
Reports: Nats trade Soto, Bell to Padres for six players
Only weeks after declining a 15-year, $440 million contract extension, Juan Soto has a new home. The Nationals traded their 23-year-old superstar outfielder along with first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in exchange for six players, according to multiple reports including the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Montas trade grades: Yankees get ace; A's restock farm
The Athletics’ most anticipated move of the season finally went down Monday. Frankie Montas, the best arm remaining on the trade block with team control through next season, was shipped to the New York Yankees along with reliever Lou Trivino ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. In return, the A’s...
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
How the Commanders make use of a camp staple: The JUGS machine
Sammis Reyes bought his own this offseason and keeps it in the trunk of his car. Terry McLaurin, Dax Milne and Benjamin St-Juste all visit with it when they want to tune up their hands. And Tress Way both appreciates it, yet is also a tad vindictive towards it. Though...
Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list
The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
Juan Soto blockbuster trade helps Phillies in a few ways
The huge trade negotiation holding up player movement for numerous contending teams reached a resolution early Tuesday afternoon as 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto was sent to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal. First baseman Josh Bell also went to the Padres in the trade, which was first reported...
Nats make first move of trade deadline, ship Adrianza to Braves
The Nationals have made a trade. Expected to be among the busiest teams ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline, Washington struck early Monday with its first move by sending utility infielder Ehire Adrianza to his former club the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Double-A outfielder Trey Harris. The club announced the move shortly before noon.
MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals
The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.
Giants sign Jarrod Wilson
The Giants have made a move to solidify some depth in their defensive backfield. New York announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran safety Jarrod Wilson. As a corresponding move, the team waived cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation. Wilson played for both the Jets and 49ers...
Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp
The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper. There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL. So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of...
Dean Pees: People are going to start talking about Falcons’ defense like Patriots, Ravens
Dean Pees has won a Super Bowl ring as the defensive coordinator of the Patriots, and another as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens. Now he’s the defensive coordinator of the Falcons, and he says he’s expecting to hold his players to the same standard. In a training...
Patriots sign two more safeties to 2022 training camp roster
NFL teams still have two weeks until rosters have to be trimmed down from 90 players to 85, so there's plenty of time to bring guys into training camp and assess their fit. The Patriots reportedly have added safeties Brad Hawkins and Jalen Elliott to their camp roster, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday morning.
Bart's blast makes Giants history as hardest Statcast-era hit
SAN FRANCISCO -- A few weeks ago, as Joey Bart was trying to make adjustments in the wake of a demotion to Triple-A, he met with Will Clark for a few rounds of beers. The two talked about hitting and swing mechanics, but mostly they talked about life, and Clark is quick to offer that he still is a big believer in the rookie catcher's talent.
