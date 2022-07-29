ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Purple Hearts’ Review: Sofia Carson Fakes Her Way Into True Love in a Maudlin Netflix Romance

By Guy Lodge
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RadarOnline

Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary

These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
AOL Corp

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Carson
Person
Kyle Jarrow
Person
Chosen Jacobs
AOL Corp

Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. More from Variety. Simon Pegg: 'Star...
SILVER CITY, NM
The Independent

Chris Brown defends taking risqué photos with fans at concert meet-and-greets

Chris Brown has defended taking risqué photos with his female fans at recent meet-and-greets.Earlier this week, photos from the musician’s meet-and-greets – which are taking place throughout his current One of Them Ones tour – went viral on Twitter.Many people pointed out the fact that Brown and his fans were making suggestive poses in some of the photos.The 33-year-old posted on Instagram addressing the pictures, writing: “PSA!!! When artists (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet-and-greets in over seven years…”He continued: “I have the coolest fans on the planet... I appreciate...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Why Naomi Judd may have cut Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd out of will

Naomi Judd left her daughters, performers Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, out of her will according to multiple reports. The country singer died by suicide in April at age 76. Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her $25 million estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors "in the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve," the document reads.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Batgirl release totally scrapped by Warner Bros despite $90m film being completed

Warner Bros has shelved Batgirl, which featured Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, despite the $90m (£73.7m) film being complete.The DC film starred Leslie Grace in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and was set to be released later this year. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had completed work on the film, which co-starred JK Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Love#Iraq War#True Love#Disney#Marine
AOL Corp

Brad Paisley Is a Self-Proclaimed Post Malone Stan After Rapper Covers ‘This Is Better Than Me’

Post Malone’s country music era might be arriving sooner than expected — and now he has a glowing co-sign from one of the genre’s biggest stars: Brad Paisley. Back in March 2021, Malone performed Paisley’s 2002 single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song),” and Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown” during a fundraiser event organized by Matthew McConaughey. After the genre-crossing artist shared a clip from the former performance on TikTok this week, Paisley suggested that Malone might have given him a run for his money, commenting: “This is better than me.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Post Malone Earns Praise From Brad Paisley for a Cover of This Classic Country Hit

Post Malone is earning praise from none other than country music singer-songwriter Brad Paisley, for covering one of Paisley’s early country hits. The “Sunflower” singer posted a video clip to TikTok featuring a performance of Paisley’s 2002, two-week No. 1 Country Airplay hit “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song).” The clip is from a 2021 Post Malone performance as part of the fundraiser We’re Texas, an event organized by actor Matthew McConaughey to support the state of Texas following a devastating winter storm in February 2021. (Post Malone’s performance also included a rendition of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.”)
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Demi Lovato talks about pronouns: 'I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again'

While promoting forthcoming album HOLY FVCK, Demi Lovato has addressed her gender pronouns. "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato said on Monday's episode of The Spout Podcast, confirming news from April. "So for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really… I don't find that I am… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me, it's just about, like, feeling human at your core."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy