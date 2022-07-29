‘Purple Hearts’ Review: Sofia Carson Fakes Her Way Into True Love in a Maudlin Netflix Romance

www.aol.com
Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95
Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary
These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Angelina Jolie Says Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College in the Fall: 'a Very Special Place'
Zahara Jolie-Pitt has found her home for the next four years!. The 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall, Jolie, 47, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the Eternals star captioned an image of her daughter...
Drew Barrymore just dropped her go-to travel essentials, including these classic sport sandals
Drew Barrymore is one of those celebrities that is so down-to-earth, she gives off that "instant best-friend vibe" to strangers. She has a way of making us feel like she's one of us — or at least like she knows what we're thinking. And right about now, we're thinking about planning our last vacation of the summer.
Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. More from Variety. Simon Pegg: 'Star...
Chris Brown defends taking risqué photos with fans at concert meet-and-greets
Chris Brown has defended taking risqué photos with his female fans at recent meet-and-greets.Earlier this week, photos from the musician’s meet-and-greets – which are taking place throughout his current One of Them Ones tour – went viral on Twitter.Many people pointed out the fact that Brown and his fans were making suggestive poses in some of the photos.The 33-year-old posted on Instagram addressing the pictures, writing: “PSA!!! When artists (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet-and-greets in over seven years…”He continued: “I have the coolest fans on the planet... I appreciate...
Why Naomi Judd may have cut Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd out of will
Naomi Judd left her daughters, performers Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, out of her will according to multiple reports. The country singer died by suicide in April at age 76. Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her $25 million estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors "in the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve," the document reads.
Batgirl release totally scrapped by Warner Bros despite $90m film being completed
Warner Bros has shelved Batgirl, which featured Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, despite the $90m (£73.7m) film being complete.The DC film starred Leslie Grace in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and was set to be released later this year. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had completed work on the film, which co-starred JK Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said....
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Had So Many Sweet Moments at the Commonwealth Games
While Prince George is the royal kid who's been making the most surprise appearances at events with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William lately, his younger sister Princess Charlotte had her own big moment today, attending the swimming match of day 5 of the Commonwealth Games with her mom and dad.
Brad Paisley Is a Self-Proclaimed Post Malone Stan After Rapper Covers ‘This Is Better Than Me’
Post Malone’s country music era might be arriving sooner than expected — and now he has a glowing co-sign from one of the genre’s biggest stars: Brad Paisley. Back in March 2021, Malone performed Paisley’s 2002 single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song),” and Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown” during a fundraiser event organized by Matthew McConaughey. After the genre-crossing artist shared a clip from the former performance on TikTok this week, Paisley suggested that Malone might have given him a run for his money, commenting: “This is better than me.”
Post Malone Earns Praise From Brad Paisley for a Cover of This Classic Country Hit
Post Malone is earning praise from none other than country music singer-songwriter Brad Paisley, for covering one of Paisley’s early country hits. The “Sunflower” singer posted a video clip to TikTok featuring a performance of Paisley’s 2002, two-week No. 1 Country Airplay hit “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song).” The clip is from a 2021 Post Malone performance as part of the fundraiser We’re Texas, an event organized by actor Matthew McConaughey to support the state of Texas following a devastating winter storm in February 2021. (Post Malone’s performance also included a rendition of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.”)
Demi Lovato talks about pronouns: 'I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again'
While promoting forthcoming album HOLY FVCK, Demi Lovato has addressed her gender pronouns. "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato said on Monday's episode of The Spout Podcast, confirming news from April. "So for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really… I don't find that I am… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me, it's just about, like, feeling human at your core."
