Watch Joseph Quinn jam with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza

By Ellie Robinson
NME
 4 days ago
NME

‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition

The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
MUSIC
NME

Prince family and advisors settle estate, six years after his death

The family of Prince have reached an agreement over the division of his $156million (£128million) estate. Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 following a fentanyl overdose. The musician did not have a will at the time of his death and with no spouse or children, all of Prince’s estate passed to his six half-siblings.
CELEBRITIES
NME

BLACKPINK share snippet of fiery new song in ‘Born Pink’ teaser video

BLACKPINK have begun the promotional rollout for their hotly awaited second album – titled ‘Born Pink’ – with the release of a new teaser video. The clip offers a little over 20 seconds of new music, with a bold, Latin-style guitar lead and sharp, clap-heavy beat swelling into a fake-out drop while modulated voices chant, “BLACKPINK!” It also outlines the first few parts of the timeline for BLACKPINK’s new era, re-confirming that the album’s lead single will arrive in August, before the full record is released in September.
MUSIC
NME

J-Hope of BTS becomes first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza

BTS member J-Hope performed his headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022 last night (July 31), making him the first South Korean to top the bill at the famed Chicago festival. J-Hope closed out the final night of this year’s Lollapalooza, performing on the Bud Light Seltzer stage adjacent to sets from Green Day and Polo & Pan. Other headliners at the festival included J. Cole, Kygo, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Metallica.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Tom DeLonge hints that he’s finally re-joined Blink-182

After years of swearing that his time with Blink-182 had not come to an end, Tom DeLonge may now be teasing that he’s finally re-joined the band in an official capacity. Rumours of the co-frontman’s return began to swirl a few weeks ago, when Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba – who replaced him in 2015 after DeLonge left “to change the world for my kids” – admitted that he didn’t know whether he was still a part of the band.
MUSIC
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

See footage from Justin Bieber’s first show after recovering from facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks, left the entire right side of the singer’s face paralysed. After confirming his world tour would recommence last month, Bieber’s first show back in action went down last Sunday (July 31), when he took to the stage at this year’s Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He appeared to be in good shape, delivering an unabridged set of hits from across his six-album catalogue.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch NMIXX’s bubbly remake of Rainbow’s ‘Kiss’

Rookie act NMIXX have released a remake of former K-pop girl group Rainbow’s 2009 b-side ‘Kiss’. On August 1 at Midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their version of Rainbow’s song ‘Kiss’, taken from their 2009 debut mini-album ‘Gossip Girl’. The accompanying visual sees the members of NMIXX enjoying laidback summer-themed party.
MUSIC
NME

Travis Scott announces seven-night ‘Road to Utopia’ residency at Zouk Las Vegas

Travis Scott has announced a seven-night residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas titled ‘Road to Utopia’. Scott’s residency will begin on September 17, in what the nightclub labelled as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” in a press released shared with Billboard. Scott will reportedly make use of the nightclub’s lighting system, dubbed Mothership, which provides a visual experience as it moves to the music.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

ABBA and Elton John work together on new TikTok song mashup

ABBA’s Benny Anderson and Elton John have worked together on a new song mash-up for TikTok. The pair remotely performed a live rendition of each of their songs before they were blended in the TikTok audio app. Anderson played ABBA’s 1979 hit ‘Chiquitita’ while John played his 1973 smash,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

Ringo Starr unveils details of new EP, ‘EP3’

Ringo Starr has unveiled details of a new EP called ‘EP3’. The Beatles drummer has said the project will be released on September 16 via Universal. A press statement said that Starr recorded the four new songs that make up ‘EP3’ at his Roccabella West home studio. He said he worked with long-time collaborators on the project including Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar.
MUSIC

Community Policy