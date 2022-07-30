Watch Joseph Quinn jam with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza

After years of swearing that his time with Blink-182 had not come to an end, Tom DeLonge may now be teasing that he’s finally re-joined the band in an official capacity. Rumours of the co-frontman’s return began to swirl a few weeks ago, when Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba – who replaced him in 2015 after DeLonge left “to change the world for my kids” – admitted that he didn’t know whether he was still a part of the band.

