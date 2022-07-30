Watch Joseph Quinn jam with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza

www.nme.com
Related
NME
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
NME
Prince family and advisors settle estate, six years after his death
The family of Prince have reached an agreement over the division of his $156million (£128million) estate. Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 following a fentanyl overdose. The musician did not have a will at the time of his death and with no spouse or children, all of Prince’s estate passed to his six half-siblings.
NME
BLACKPINK share snippet of fiery new song in ‘Born Pink’ teaser video
BLACKPINK have begun the promotional rollout for their hotly awaited second album – titled ‘Born Pink’ – with the release of a new teaser video. The clip offers a little over 20 seconds of new music, with a bold, Latin-style guitar lead and sharp, clap-heavy beat swelling into a fake-out drop while modulated voices chant, “BLACKPINK!” It also outlines the first few parts of the timeline for BLACKPINK’s new era, re-confirming that the album’s lead single will arrive in August, before the full record is released in September.
NME
J-Hope of BTS becomes first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza
BTS member J-Hope performed his headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022 last night (July 31), making him the first South Korean to top the bill at the famed Chicago festival. J-Hope closed out the final night of this year’s Lollapalooza, performing on the Bud Light Seltzer stage adjacent to sets from Green Day and Polo & Pan. Other headliners at the festival included J. Cole, Kygo, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Metallica.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Tom DeLonge hints that he’s finally re-joined Blink-182
After years of swearing that his time with Blink-182 had not come to an end, Tom DeLonge may now be teasing that he’s finally re-joined the band in an official capacity. Rumours of the co-frontman’s return began to swirl a few weeks ago, when Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba – who replaced him in 2015 after DeLonge left “to change the world for my kids” – admitted that he didn’t know whether he was still a part of the band.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
See footage from Justin Bieber’s first show after recovering from facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks, left the entire right side of the singer’s face paralysed. After confirming his world tour would recommence last month, Bieber’s first show back in action went down last Sunday (July 31), when he took to the stage at this year’s Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He appeared to be in good shape, delivering an unabridged set of hits from across his six-album catalogue.
NME
Watch NMIXX’s bubbly remake of Rainbow’s ‘Kiss’
Rookie act NMIXX have released a remake of former K-pop girl group Rainbow’s 2009 b-side ‘Kiss’. On August 1 at Midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their version of Rainbow’s song ‘Kiss’, taken from their 2009 debut mini-album ‘Gossip Girl’. The accompanying visual sees the members of NMIXX enjoying laidback summer-themed party.
NME
Travis Scott announces seven-night ‘Road to Utopia’ residency at Zouk Las Vegas
Travis Scott has announced a seven-night residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas titled ‘Road to Utopia’. Scott’s residency will begin on September 17, in what the nightclub labelled as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” in a press released shared with Billboard. Scott will reportedly make use of the nightclub’s lighting system, dubbed Mothership, which provides a visual experience as it moves to the music.
NME
ABBA and Elton John work together on new TikTok song mashup
ABBA’s Benny Anderson and Elton John have worked together on a new song mash-up for TikTok. The pair remotely performed a live rendition of each of their songs before they were blended in the TikTok audio app. Anderson played ABBA’s 1979 hit ‘Chiquitita’ while John played his 1973 smash,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Eminem releases video for 2009 song ‘Crack A Bottle’, “unlocked from the Shady vault”
Eminem has released a music video for ‘Crack A Bottle’, his 2009 hit featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent – watch it below. “Unlocked from the Shady vault 🔑🔒- unreleased #CrackaBottle music video!” Eminem wrote on Instagram yesterday (August 1) with a teaser clip of the visual.
NME
Robbie Williams says his next album will see him going “back to 1995”
Robbie Williams has said his next album will see him going “back to 1995”. Speaking to The Telegraph, the musician opened up about his next album and revealed that he’s looking to his past in order to shape the album’s content. The interviewing journalist recounts how...
NME
Nick Oliveri says departure from Queens Of The Stone Age “took some time to heal”
Former Queens Of The Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri has said that he “took some time to heal” following his departure from the band. The musician was a core member of the Josh Homme-led group between 1998 and 2004, contributing to their albums ‘Rated R’ (2000) and ‘Songs For The Deaf’ (2002).
NME
Drake postpones reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne through COVID
Drake has postponed his reunion show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne after testing positive for COVID-19. Drake had been due to perform with the pair tonight (August 1) but was forced to abandon his plans after the diagnosis. He had been due to perform tonight as part of a...
NME
Ringo Starr unveils details of new EP, ‘EP3’
Ringo Starr has unveiled details of a new EP called ‘EP3’. The Beatles drummer has said the project will be released on September 16 via Universal. A press statement said that Starr recorded the four new songs that make up ‘EP3’ at his Roccabella West home studio. He said he worked with long-time collaborators on the project including Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar.
NME
Beyoncé updates ‘Renaissance’ to remove reportedly unauthorised Kelis sample
Beyoncé has made a second update to her just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, removing an interpolation of Kelis’ 2003 hit ‘Milkshake’ from the album cut ‘Energy’. Shortly after ‘Renaissance’ was released last Friday (July 29), Kelis took to social media to claim that...
NME
Guy Fieri is following Rage Against The Machine on their current tour: “RAGE RULES”
Guy Fieri is said to be following Rage Against The Machine on their current North American reunion tour. As Stereogum notes, posts on social media indicate that the US restaurateur and TV presenter was in attendance at Rage’s recent gigs in Cleveland (July 27), Pittsburg (29) and Raleigh (31).
NME
Sophie Ellis-Bextor breaks Guinness World Record for largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival. The singer kicked off proceedings at the Dorset festival as 598 festival goers busted moves under a giant disco ball to Sister Sledge‘s ‘We Are Family’. Ellis-Bextor told The Sun:...
Comments / 0