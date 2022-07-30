Central Warehouse owner responds after Albany declares state of emergency

cbs6albany.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Albany’s battle for Central Warehouse far from over
It’s business as usual for Amtrak but the fight over the infamous Central Warehouse is far from over for the city of Albany.
WRGB
'My intention is to get it done' Central Warehouse owner speaking out on imminent threat
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to Albany city officials the state of emergency is still in effect for the Central Warehouse building where concrete debris fell from the structure onto railroad tracks Friday afternoon. As of Sunday afternoon, the state of emergency was still in place, and Amtrak services...
Thrillist
Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse
Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
WRGB
Crews working to demolish Uncle Sam Parking Garage in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Office of the Mayor in Troy has released photos of the demolition of the Uncle Same Parking Garage. The garage, used by 100 to 150 people, is being town down following a series of issues that have compromised the structure. Back in December of...
WRGB
No demolition for eyesore Central Warehouse building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany city crews continued to monitor the imminent threat Saturday at the Central Warehouse after concrete started falling from a portion of the Montgomery Street building on Friday. "Crews are right now working on one corner of the building where there's a large metal stack,”...
WRGB
Resolution to E. coli contamination at Cobleskill mobile home park remains unclear
Cobleskill, NY (WRGB) — A boil water notice has been put in place at the Colonial Village mobile home park in Cobleskill after two water sample tests came back positive for e coli, according to the Schoharie County Department of Public Health. But now, residents in the park are...
WRGB
One dead, five others injured in overnight Albany shootings
Albany, NY — One person is dead and 5 others injured after two shooting incidents Tuesday morning in Albany. Both shootings took place in the early morning hours on Central Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Central Avenue just west of Ontario Street for...
Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
Are Bodies Buried in Albany’s Washington Park? Some Locals Say Yes!
Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there. Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.
6 people wounded, 1 dead in overnight shootings in Albany
Both incidents remain under investigation, and police say it's unclear if they're connected.
Hudson Falls Powerhouse, Allen Mill to be torn down
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement to dismantle the Powerhouse and Allen Mill in Hudson Falls, with General Electric and the facilities' owner, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation.
newyorkupstate.com
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
Resident at Bolduc Correctional Facility has died
PORTLAND, Maine — A resident at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren has died. Christopher Wilson, 49, of Troy, New York died Monday at about 3:25 p.m. according to a news release release issued Tuesday by the Maine Department of Corrections. Wilson's death was attended by medical personnel. The...
newyorkalmanack.com
Temperance & Fire At The Delavan House: Albany’s Finest 19th Century Hotel
In 1814, Delevan formed a partnership with his brother and left for Europe to find more and better sources of wine for their growing business. In the years 1825-1830, he speculated in real estate in Albany and showed large profits. This was a time when the Erie Canal was in peak operation with Albany as its busiest port. In 1831, 14,960 canal boats passed through Albany and the first railroad was just being built.
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
WRGB
"Nisky Connects" debuts to provide improvements to mental health access
Niskayuna, NY (WRGB) — Niskayuna residents now have access to "Nisky Connects." "Nisky Connects" is a new initiative that connects Niskayuna residents seeking social services with nearly 600 organizations across 22 counties. These mental health and social needs include food, housing, utilities, transportation and it comes at a time...
localsyr.com
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
Library box destroyed by fire
A Little Free Library box in Albany went up in flames over the weekend.
