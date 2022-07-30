ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Senate Republicans vote against PACT Act, local veterans react

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtol.com

Comments / 89

Don Towery
3d ago

Nothing new for the Talibangelist Republicans, they always vote against Veterans and the American people. The G.O.P. is the American Taliban, and want an Authoritarian Regime. Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.

Reply(25)
49
Scott Stroup
2d ago

should not be any voting from Democrats or Republicans for anything our veterans need the veterans should get it automatically regardless whatever it is remember they're the ones who's keeping this country free some gave some some gave all

Reply
19
vagabond
2d ago

anyone who says this bill has pork in it obviously hasn't read it or your really just russians doing what russians do! lie!

Reply(4)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Toledo, OH
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Government
Slate

The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape

The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kyrsten Sinema and bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to restore abortion rights

Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has taken a lot of well-deserved criticism over the past couple of years for pushing notions of bipartisanship that seem unrealistic and playing into the hands of obstructionist Republicans … but not today. Today the senator’s dogged pursuit of bipartisanship has paid off, thanks in part to Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Vietnam Veterans#Senate Republicans#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#The Air Force
MSNBC

Why did the GOP reject a bill to help veterans exposed to toxins?

It may not have been the highest profile legislative fight of the year, but the Senate was expected to do something important for a sizable group of American veterans last night. As The Hill reported, Republicans had other ideas. Republican lawmakers blocked passage of a bill in the U.S. Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
electrek.co

The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]

Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy