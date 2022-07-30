Rodeo: Five-time world champion dazzles at Preston

www.hjnews.com
Youngsters learn about track and field
The Preston Junior Track Club held its final track meet on July 23. the program continues to grow each year under the direction of Derek Bailey. The low key program is a great introduction to the sport for youth. His goal is for participants to have fun doing something healthy, and hopefully learn the basics of the sport in the process. They meet on Thursdays and Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. and have a few meets where they compete against each other.
American Legion baseball: Pair of Preston players shine in state tourney
A pair of Preston baseball players nearly helped propel Marsh Valley’s American Legion program to a third straight single-A state championship. Soon-to-be Preston seniors Davon Inglet and Chayse Oxborrow filled key roles on a Marsh Valley squad that went 30-10 this season and lost to the Minico Storm in the championship game of Idaho’s A American Legion State Tournament.
Make a statement at USU athletics events
In the past year, Utah State University introduced a series of "Land Acknowledgement" statements to be read before events or used in presentations, as a show of respect to the Indigenous peoples who were the original inhabitants of the lands the university uses. I applaud this.
Utah company breaks Guinness World Record
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A company based out of Logan, Utah has just broken a Guinness World Record. As of July 29, Schreiber Foods is the new title holder for the largest macaroni and cheese. According to representatives, an official judge from Guinness World Records took part in the celebration outside of the company’s manufacturing […]
Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing
The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
Marjean (Pugmire) Hedstrom
Marjean (Pugmire) Hedstrom Marj was born February 24, 1948 in Montpelier Idaho to Laurel and Norma Pugmire. The third of four children, and self proclaimed "favorite". She died at her home on July 27, 2022. She lived in St. Charles until 1955 when the family moved to Salt Lake City....
They’re auctioning off the past to pay for the future
Ray Olsen has had it with the pictures. He’s been leaning against the front bumper of a 1966 American LaFrance fire truck, posing for photos as best he can, but there’s a limit, and Ray, a man for whom vanity is not a strong point, has reached it.
More food options coming to Cache Valley
There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months. One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.
Bodily, DiAnn (Beckstead)
Bodily DiAnn Beckstead Bodily 80 Preston passed away July 29, 2022. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 6-8 pm and again prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am both at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
Motorcyclist dies in Logan Canyon crash
A Colorado man died on Thursday after sustaining fatal injuries from a motorcycle crash in Logan Canyon. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 473. Sgt. Cameron Roden, the public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the 24-year-old motorcyclist was headed eastbound toward Bear Lake when he laid the bike down and hit the nearby cable barrier.
Miller, Marilyn (Leatham)
Miller Marilyn Leatham Miller 84 Nibley passed away July 31, 2022. Services this Saturday directed by Allen-Hall Mortuary..
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
Proposed local canyon fees could have negative effects
A couple weeks ago there was a good article in The Herald Journal by Jackson Wilde discussing the possibility of the Forest Service implementing winter recreation fees at the mouth of Green Canyon. This is one of five parking sites in Cache County where the Forest Service is considering adding fees; the others include Smithfield Canyon, Tony Grove Winter Sports Trailhead, the Sinks winter parking area, and the Murray Farm Trailhead near Wellsville. Fees for the first four of these will only be collected during the winter.
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
Hyrum man sentenced to jail for abusing 2 month old baby girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 21-year-old Hyrum man will serve four months in jail for critically beating an 8-week-old baby girl a year ago. Nathen A. LeFevre was sentenced after telling the court he was sorry and asking for another chance. LeFevre appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court. He previously...
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
Road work on SR 38 to continue through Aug. 20
The Utah Department of Transportation has begun a road improvement project that will result in reduced speed limits and some traffic delays on a major north-south route through northern Box Elder County for the next couple of weeks. Work started Monday on the chip-seal project on SR-38, between SR-13 and...
Logan street closed after water main break damages roadway
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A section of road in Logan is closed Sunday after a water main break left the street in disrepair. According to Logan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons, the break happened in the area of 1400 North and Main Street during the early afternoon hours. He...
Cache County Planning Commission to hold public hearing on general plan
The Cache County Planning Commission will be accepting public comments on Thursday regarding a new, proposed general plan for the county. A public hearing for the plan has been slated for 6:30 p.m. during the planning commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.
