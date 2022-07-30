Texas lottery releases mega millions jackpot numbers

ktxs.com
Related
ktxs.com
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
ktxs.com
Wildfire death toll rises to 4 in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. (KTVL) — On Monday, August 1, search teams found two more bodies within the perimeter of the McKinney wildfire in Northern California. The discovery doubled the number of confirmed fatalities to four. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office told KTVL it would not release more information about the...
Comments / 0