Local refugee woman speaks about helping Afghan women

Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Forests have a variety of roles in reducing global warming.John CoraCharlottesville, VA
Five American restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eatJoe MertensVirginia State
U.S. says shot that killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely fired from Israeli positions
U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but that there was "no reason to believe" her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday. The finding, in a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, came after what the U.S. said...
Ukrainian teen says Russian troops held him for 3 months, made him clean prison "torture room"
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine — All over Ukraine, amid Russia's brutal invasion, people have gone missing. Experts say abductions and forced disappearances are part of a Russian military tactic aimed at terrorizing communities and demoralizing civilian resistance to Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion. As CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, they have forced families to become detectives.
Leader of ISIS in Syria is killed by US drone strike while riding a motorcycle and one of his key lieutenants is seriously injured
A top ISIS official was assassinated by the United States Tuesday - when he and his deputy were hit by an American drone strike in northwest Syria. The strike killed senior ISIS leader Maher al-Agal, US officials said Tuesday morning, taking credit for the daytime attack in the northern village of Khaltan in the Syrian countryside.
Lawmakers seek to rescind Medals of Honor from soldiers who carried out Wounded Knee massacre
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have made a move to posthumously rescind Medals of Honor awarded to U.S. soldiers who participated in the infamous 1890 Wounded Knee massacre, where an estimated 250 Native Americans — mostly women and children — were killed. Legislation to take back the...
Lives of Afghan women and girls being destroyed by "suffocating" Taliban crackdown, Amnesty International says
The lives of Afghan women and girls are being destroyed by a "suffocating" crackdown by the Taliban since they took power nearly a year ago, Amnesty International said in a report released Wednesday. After they captured the capital, Kabul, in August 2021 and ousted the internationally backed government, the Taliban...
The US and Taliban are negotiating the release of part of the $9.5 billion in frozen Afghan government assets, report says
The US and Taliban are negotiating the release of Afghanistan's frozen billions, Reuters reported. $9.5 billion of Afghan govt. reserves was frozen over the Taliban takeover. Most of it is in the US. The talks focus on $3.5 billion that Biden said could be released earlier this year. The US...
Female Kurdish commander who ‘saved American lives’ killed by Turkish drone strike
A renowned female commander of the Kurdish opposition forces in Syria, credited by the U.S. military with saving American lives in the battle against ISIS, has been killed by a Turkish drone strike, according to two defense officials. Salwa Yusuk, a deputy commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),...
Washington Examiner
Nearly a year after Afghanistan withdrawal, the US and Taliban continue to talk
Nearly a year after the last U.S. troops flew out of Kabul international airport, the United States remains in contact with the Taliban. Fortunately, that engagement doesn’t involve tens of thousands of Americans on the ground and tens of billions of taxpayer dollars pouring into a country incapable of effectively using it.
Family "heartbroken and angry" over teen's reported death in prison for ISIS detainees in Syria
An Australian teenager who was taken to Syria as a child has died after spending more than three years in a notorious prison for ISIS jihadists in northeast Syria, according to the New York-based organization Human Rights Watch. A government official notified the family on Sunday that their son had...
Biden Leaves Troops Stuck in Syria Limbo As Russia, Iran, Turkey Escalate
"The presence of the U.S. military on Syrian territory is an illegal act, an act of aggression," Damascus' mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
International Business Times
Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
This Young Woman Was Imprisoned For 27 Days For Protesting The Taliban’s Policies Against Women’s Rights
“I believe that any struggle has a price and this could be detention, torture, and even murder,” 22-year-old Parwana Ibrahimkhel said. “But I was determined to struggle.”
US News and World Report
U.S. Launched Weekend Drone Strike in Kabul -Taliban Spokesman
KABUL (Reuters) - The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and the ruling Islamist extremists strongly condemned it as a violation of “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a U.S. troop withdrawal.
Examination of the substance in Brittney Griner's vape cartridges violated Russian law, defense expert says
The examination of the substance contained in vape cartridges that WNBA star Brittney Griner's carried at a Moscow airport in February did not comply with Russian law, a defense expert testified Tuesday in her high-stakes drug-smuggling trial.
US approves treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at US military hospital in Germany
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a US military hospital in Germany, according to a memo obtained by CNN and confirmed by two US defense officials.
U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Zawahiri in Kabul drone missile strike
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone missile while he stood on a balcony at his home in Kabul, U.S. officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.
Taliban urges Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities to come back
The Taliban has claimed Afghanistan’s security situation has improved and urged the country’s Sikh and Hindu minorities to return.On 24 July, the director general of the office of the Minister of State of Taliban, Dr Mullah Abdul Wasi met with a delegation of Sikh and Hindu leaders in Kabul and “requested” them to come back to the country.His assurance comes after more than a month when on 18 June, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Gurudwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Kabul. Two people, including an Afghanistan security official, lost their lives in the attack....
Family of Palestinian American journalist calls on Blinken to open independent probe of killing
Relatives of Shireen Abu Akleh traveled to Washington from East Jerusalem this week.
Followers of cleric enter Iraqi parliament in show of force
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. The majority of the protesters were followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. The demonstrators, all of them men, were seen walking...
