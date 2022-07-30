Calexico Council Rejects New River Project Bid Due to Funding Shortfall

holtvilletribune.com
Calexico East Port of Entry reaches major milestone on bridge expansion project
Calexico, CA–The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) announced reaching a critical construction milestone for the bridge expansion project at the Calexico East Land Port of Entry. The $32.5 million project, largely funded through state and federal grants, will expand the existing northbound...
Millions in Frozen Funds Leave Calexico Programs in the Cold
CALEXICO — Some $7.9 million in grant funding already earmarked for programs for the citizens of Calexico over the past eight years stands frozen. And future monies tied to the state’s ubiquitous Community Development Block Grant program and other California Department of Housing and Community Development programs are essentially cut off until lingering issues are resolved.
Downtown Calexico Welcomes First Mixed-use Project
CALEXICO — A mixed-use space has opened in the former Bank of America building in downtown Calexico, marking the debut of the first, but hoped-for not last, of its kind. The two-story building, called the Landmark, houses six commercial spaces and eight apartments, bringing housing to the heart of the city’s downtown area for the first time.
Innercare Plans Senior Center on ‘Ghost Hotel’ Site
IMPERIAL — Local healthcare provider, Innercare, has reached an agreement with an investor group led by Gafcon Inc. to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE center, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, and a healthcare clinic in the city of Imperial, according to a press release. The center...
Flights to Las Vegas From Imperial County May Come to a Halt
-Editorial The recent announcement that flights from the Imperial County Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada were going to be available to the public was received with excitement and fanfare, however, the celebration has been apparently cut short as unforeseen circumstances will stop this for the time being. The Imperial County …
Imperial Valley Colectivo hosts grand opening for new location
IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley Colectivo is proud to announce their relocation in the City of Imperial, after initiating the business in Calexico then having a successful year at the store in El Centro. Ana and Javier welcomed guests with ice cream and refreshments to their new store location...
15 Yuma Free Boondocking Locations for Snowbirds (Updated 2022)
Known as the “Sunniest City on Earth,” Yuma promises sunshine and warm weather at least 91% of the year. So, we’re looking into Yuma free boondocking. “What is your next destination?” It’s a question we hear frequently. Every time, we reply, “Wherever we want, weather permitting.”
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
Two K-9 alerts lead to 138 pounds of meth seized
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and two undocumented individuals, in two separate events, accused of smuggling narcotics for further travel into the United States on Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., when a 2018 Nissan Rouge approached the Highway...
Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect
IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later. Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area...
Over $8M worth of illegal drugs found in Calexico within five days
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection says over $8 million worth of illegal drugs were found within five days at the Calexico Port of Entry. Calexico officers found illegal drugs inside vehicles and luggage between July 13 and July 17, most of which were fentanyl and meth.
El Centro Police Investigating Man’s Shooting
EL CENTRO — Police are seeking information from the public regarding a shooting that left a man injured about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the 200 block of West State Street in El Centro. Officers responding to a report of an altercation and shooting at the location recovered...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms to be expected for the rest of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sparse thunderstorm coverage will be the theme through the middle of the week with activity more focused over higher terrain areas. In response to lesser storm coverage, temperatures are expected to warm back to near normal values, resulting in a moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert.
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor
A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. The post YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor appeared first on KYMA.
