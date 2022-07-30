Calexico Police Officers Warn Against Possible Chief Hiring

holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect
IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later. Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area...
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed in bus in Desert Hot Springs
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Narcotic Task Force says a suspect fled after a man was stabbed and killed on a bus. Desert Hot Springs Police arrived on the scene after 6 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Medics followed but the victim was pronounced dead and...
Downtown Calexico Welcomes First Mixed-use Project
CALEXICO — A mixed-use space has opened in the former Bank of America building in downtown Calexico, marking the debut of the first, but hoped-for not last, of its kind. The two-story building, called the Landmark, houses six commercial spaces and eight apartments, bringing housing to the heart of the city’s downtown area for the first time.
Flights to Las Vegas From Imperial County May Come to a Halt
The recent announcement that flights from the Imperial County Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada were going to be available to the public was received with excitement and fanfare, however, the celebration has been apparently cut short as unforeseen circumstances will stop this for the time being. The Imperial County Board...
Christmas in July Brings Cheer to Local Merchants
EL CENTRO — Early in the pandemic, like many businesses, it was a tough time for Angela Nelson, owner of Made with Nanas Love baby boutique in Imperial. She made deliveries, had her online sales, even took part in drive-by baby showers. She even ran out of business cards during those events.
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
Millions in Frozen Funds Leave Calexico Programs in the Cold
CALEXICO — Some $7.9 million in grant funding already earmarked for programs for the citizens of Calexico over the past eight years stands frozen. And future monies tied to the state’s ubiquitous Community Development Block Grant program and other California Department of Housing and Community Development programs are essentially cut off until lingering issues are resolved.
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
Homeless family of 8 staying in RV seeking donations
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, families are still facing housing insecurities. The post Homeless family of 8 staying in RV seeking donations appeared first on KYMA.
Innercare Plans Senior Center on ‘Ghost Hotel’ Site
IMPERIAL — Local healthcare provider, Innercare, has reached an agreement with an investor group led by Gafcon Inc. to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE center, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, and a healthcare clinic in the city of Imperial, according to a press release. The center...
YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor
A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. The post YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
