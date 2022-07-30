Check your tickets! Winning numbers for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot released

www.fox5vegas.com
Fox5 KVVU
Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire. According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine at Sunset Station. Station Casinos...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
Fox5 KVVU
Boyd Gaming holding job fair to fill over 150 positions Aug. 16
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming is hosting an in-person hiring event on Aug. 16 as the company looks to fill over 150 positions. According to a news release, the company is looking to hire for positions across multiple departments and properties, including California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Estate in Las Vegas with Fantastic Views of The Golf Course is on The Market for $7,600,000
The Estate in Las Vegas, a stunning one of a kind home in the heart of Southern Highlands Country Club was completed with the finest of finishes, stones, marbles is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Augusta Canyon Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty L Turner (Phone: 702-281-4141) at LIFE Realty District for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Adele fan fever, frenzy or fury: ticketholders speak out after new Las Vegas dates announced
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The reaction to the announcement of new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency has ranged from elated fan fever, frenzy, frustration or even fury, after 100,000 tickets were assigned new dates. The new dates pose plenty of questions or even challenges for travelers to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Adults-only ‘Bridesmaids’ movie musical parody to debut in Las Vegas this fall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the iconic “Bridesmaids” movie are in for a treat, as the beloved film is coming to life, sort of. According to a news release, “Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody,” which is based on the 2011 hit sensation “Bridesmaids,” will premiere this fall at The Venue inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
cdcgamingreports.com
Faces of Gaming: Kenny Epstein — A Niche from Nostalgia
Faces of Gaming is an occasional column from consultant Tom Osiecki about interesting and engaging people in the gaming industry. Last year the El Cortez and Kenny Epstein both turned 80. One of the few remaining family-operated resorts in Las Vegas, the iconic El Cortez Hotel and Casino has been...
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to consider redevelopment of Cashman Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From sports to science, the City of Las Vegas is considering redeveloping Cashman Center. City Council will discuss using the space as mixed-used medical campus that would include non-profits ran by Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation and Project Anchor. The proposed development agreement is with Tru Development, LLC.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire. According to the Silverton, as it gears up for...
Fox5 KVVU
Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
Videos show rain pouring into Las Vegas casinos as thunderstorm rolls through valley
A severe thunderstorm rolled through the Las Vegas Valley, drenching roads and some casino floors.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to add 50-foot showgirls to gateway near downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it is working on adding 50-foot showgirls to its welcome getaway near downtown. According to the city, the original show girls, which are only 25 feet, were removed from their perch to rehabilitate them after the severe weather. Located...
Fox5 KVVU
Hearing for Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas battery case postponed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hearing for NFL star Alvin Kamara in a Las Vegas battery case was postponed Monday morning. Kamara faces battery charges after an incident at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara is a running back for the New Orleans Saints. Police...
8newsnow.com
Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
Magic Noodle Appears to Be Branching Out with Second Hand-Pulled Noodle Location
Recently-submitted paperwork indicates more tasty, house-made fresh noodles where Enterprise meets Spring Valley
KOAT 7
Videos show rainwater coming through ceiling of Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS — Heavy rains causing flash floods impacted cities across the United States this week, including some tourist hot spots in Las Vegas, Nevada. Videos posted online show rainwater pouring through the ceiling and running down video walls in different casinos in downtown Las Vegas. KSNV reports that...
Fox5 KVVU
Drone innovator, Las Vegas native gives back, launches BRINC Global Rescue Network
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With his rapidly growing startup BRINC Drones, one young Las Vegas engineer is now taking on the challenge of responding immediately to catastrophes anywhere across the globe, and he’s doing it by donating drones and resources. This month, the 22-year-old CEO Blake Resnick announced...
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
