Park Point Beach Home Is A Hidden Gem Behind The Trees

Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota
Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Book Sale by Friends of the Library (West Duluth Library) Proceeds go to help funding the Library. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Italian American Club – Sandwich and Sausage Sale (Mr. D’s Bar & Grill) 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Open House Health & Resource...
WDIO-TV
Time to hit the railroad again with the 332 Steam Locomotive
It was a big day on Sunday, July 31st, 2022, for the Lake Superior Museum, said the Executive Director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. “For the first time since 2019, our number 332 steam locomotive is all steamed up and ready to go. It is pulling our 1:00 Duluth Zephyr Train this afternoon. This is its first revenue service since it went through a COVID hiatus and another rebuild on the locomotive,” says Ken Buehler, who is also; the General Manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
cbs3duluth.com
Northland National Night Out celebrations; find your area’s event here
DULUTH, MN-- Communities across the Northland are preparing to host National Night Out celebrations this Tuesday, July 2. National Night Out aims to bring people together and create connections with local police officers. “Our greatest strength is the community we serve with,” said Duluth Chief Mike Tusken. Northland National...
The Minnesota Wild Plan a Stop in Duluth on Their Road Tour
Minnesota Wild fans, get ready to greet your favorite team when they make a planned stop in Duluth on their 2022 Road Tour. Starting August 8th, the Wild will start a tour to visit four Minnesota communities, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, and finally a stop in Duluth on Thursday, August 11th.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
cbs3duluth.com
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
WATCH: 20-Foot Loon From Virginia Heads To Minnesota State Fair
When the Minnesota State Fair gets underway at the end of this month, it'll have a special visitor - all the way from the Iron Range. And, it's something that hasn't left the Range since 1996. Anyone who's visited Virginia, Minnesota knows that there's a lake in the middle of...
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
rjbroadcasting.com
Hwy 6 Remer traffic control change July 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 6 in Remer construction will have a traffic control change starting on Friday, July 29. Westbound traffic traveling on Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street on a single lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 6/Park Avenue to Mill Street to Forestry Avenue before returning to Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street. The signal systems previously in use will be removed.
FOX 21 Online
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
FOX 21 Online
Cat Looking for Home After Enduring a Troubling Past
DULUTH, Minn.– Every pet deserves a loving home. Especially ones that have so much love to give. This is Phoenix, she looks super healthy now, but that wasn’t the case two months ago. Back in May, Phoenix was a pregnant stray and had severe burns on her body.
North Shore Named One Of The Best Unknown Places In The Country
It is certainly not unknown to us but to those outside of the midwest, it might be! The North Shore was just named one of the best unknown places in the entire country. This isn't the first time the North Shore and its accompanying sights have topped a list like this. Back in 2021, Split Rock Lighthouse was named one of the best campsites in the country. The list named the top ten campsites and Split Rock made the top five!
cbs3duluth.com
Severe storm threat will cover Tuesday night but Wednesday will be calmer
Our latest low pressure system is leading with a warm front. That is lifting up warm and moist air that can be converted into strong storms on one hand but on the other, it is also creating a cap of warm air aloft that slows the rapid lift needed for violent storms. So, a splitting of the differences gives up a forecast for a slight chance of severe weather. That chance has already paid off for some towns and could continue to do so Tuesday night. Come Wednesday, a new high will take over and clear the sky in the afternoon.
cbs3duluth.com
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
