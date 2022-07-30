ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

NIL Program Launched for Baylor Athletes

KCEN TV NBC 6
 3 days ago
www.kcentv.com

WacoTrib.com

Baylor basketball to play Pac-12 at Dallas showcase

The Baylor women’s and men’s basketball teams will play in the second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 18, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. The Baylor women will face Arizona at 6:30 p.m. while the men will play Washington...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Colbert ready to race at Under-20 World Championships

Baylor’s Laurenz Colbert will line up against the world’s top young sprinters this week. Colbert opens up competition in the Under-20 World Track and Field Championships in Cali, Colombia, starting Monday. He earned his spot in the field by winning the Under-20 national championship in the 100-meter dash in June, clocking 10.21 seconds.
WACO, TX
KWTX

New head coach looks to keep the Cru on top

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time ever, UMHB will take the field this fall without Pete Fredenburg at the helm. His replacement, Larry Harmon, has been an assistant with UMHB for over two decades running the defense that has been one of the most dominant in the country.
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

World Champion Twirler Passing Baton to Next Generation

Adaline “Adi” Bebo is a 2019 graduate of Baylor University and a reigning world champion baton twirler. She is also a Dallas-based entrepreneur, public speaker, writer, social media influencer, and ambassador for multiple charitable organizations. Bebo won the gold medal in the strut competition at the 2018 World...
DALLAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Time to get cracking: Central Texas teams all set for opening practices

High school football season is inching ever closer, and schools around Central Texas will officially begin practicing this week. Teams in Classes 4A and below, along with Midway, which didn’t hold spring drills, will get the ball rolling on Monday. With 19 seniors bidding farewell after a stellar season...
LORENA, TX
KWTX

TWO-A-DAYS: Mart reloads after falling short in 2021 state semifinal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last December marked the first time since 2016 that the Mart Panthers didn’t play in the State Championship game. Don’t get me wrong, it was still an incredible year that saw the team go 14-0 before falling in the state semifinals by just four points.
MART, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Brad Stanfield – New Assistant Football Coach, Recruiting Coordinator

The Temple Athletic Department would like to announce the addition of Brad Stanfield to our athletic staff. Coach Stanfield will be joining our staff as the quarterbacks coach for the football program and the recruiting coordinator for Temple High School. Coach Stanfield is a graduate of Prattville High School in...
TEMPLE, TX
#College Athletics#College Athlete#Baylor Athletes#Startup Waco#Greater Waco#Gxg
fox44news.com

Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
fox44news.com

WISD Back-to-School Family Fest is back

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco ISD annual Back to School Family Fest is returning. It will be held at Waco High and University High School. The district shared on social media that they are excited to welcome students and families back for the new school year. The...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Belton ISD returns to charging for meals

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District families are encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced School Meal Application for the 2022-2023 school year. The district is returning to charging for meals after benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture expired earlier this summer. This allowed all students to eat free for the last two school years.
BELTON, TX
momcollective.com

The Best Things to Do in Waco with Kids

About four months after my youngest was born, my new family of four was ready to dip a toe back into the travel world. We wanted to go somewhere we had never been before, but that wasn’t too far away. Magnolia Market Silos have been on my bucket list pretty much since I heard of their existence, so Waco it was.
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

GRK hosts area event for Habitat for Humanity

The cities of Central Texas banded together Tuesday to support a great cause—Habitat for Humanity—and the possibility to win an awesome truck. Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity (FHAHFH) teamed up with Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) for Tuesday’s Cross-Town Handshake event. Habitat for Humanity invited out the Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Temple, Salado, Georgetown, Innovation Black, Hispanic-American, McGregor, and Lampasas County Chambers of Commerce to attend the event. Other organizations attended the event as well. The event began at 11 a.m. and invited everyone in attendance to meet and mingle to learn about what everyone else had to offer each other. They, of course, encouraged participants to purchase raffle tickets and share information about the raffle online. Towards the end of the event, they held a door prize raffle with prizes that had been previously donated.
FORT HOOD, TX
killeenisd.org

New Teachers Receive KISD Welcome

With the first day of school now two weeks away, waves of excitement mixed with moments of anxiety are common – for both students and teachers. On Monday, Killeen ISD leaders gave an official welcome to 677 teachers and other professionals new to the district. The gathering at the...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see bookings dip

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer months are typically the hottest time to cash in for Waco bouncy house rental services. After the announcement of the City of Waco water restrictions business is starting to slip at Alpha Omega Party Rentals. “We’ve had no bookings so far in Waco city...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend

Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
WACO, TX
12newsnow.com

ARRESTED: Police capture Texas hitchhiker wanted for murder

TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
ROCKDALE, TX

