Friends remember Lowcountry lawmaker Rev. McKinley Washington Jr.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization formed to honor a North Charleston teenager who was shot to death marked its first birthday Sunday. The parents of Ronjanae Smith founded the “Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center” after the May 2021 death of the 14-year-old girl, who was fatally shot at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston. The shooting left 14 others injured.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO