Friends remember Lowcountry lawmaker Rev. McKinley Washington Jr.

www.counton2.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Charleston Police to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is hosting an event Tuesday to mark National Night Out, a nationwide celebration intended to better the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. The event will be held at Phillip Simmons Park on Columbus Street in downtown Charleston and a portion of...
live5news.com
Community marks 1st anniversary of group honoring slain teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization formed to honor a North Charleston teenager who was shot to death marked its first birthday Sunday. The parents of Ronjanae Smith founded the “Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center” after the May 2021 death of the 14-year-old girl, who was fatally shot at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston. The shooting left 14 others injured.
Multiple Lowcountry police departments hosting National Night Out
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry will host National Night Out events on Tuesday. National Night Out events are occasions local police departments hold to build and maintain relationships with neighboring communities. The following police departments are planning National Night Out: Charleston Police Department Charleston Police will host their National […]
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
BCSO: One person injured in Goose Creek shooting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to BCSO, the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Howe Hall Road and Ruby Ridge Lane. BCSO said that one person was injured in...
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
The Post and Courier
Andrews shooting sends one to hospital
ANDREWS — A shooting in Andrews on July 31 sent one victim to the hospital. Kaizon Wright, 21, of Andrews, was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection with the shooting, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The sheriff’s office...
RELATED PEOPLE
counton2.com
Photos: MPFD responds to multiple fires caused by unattended stoves
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant and City of Charleston Fire Departments on Tuesday responded to to multiple reported structure fires caused by unattended stoves. The first happened Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America off of Wingo Way. Crews found a lethargic victim inside a first-floor...
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
charlestondaily.net
Some Can’t-Miss Daily Burger, Pizza, and Sushi Deals Charleston, SC
Who doesn’t love a great burger, pizza, or sushi?. More importantly, who doesn’t love a deal? Here are some amazing daily deals you cannot miss. Rutledge Cab Company – 1300 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC. $8.95 Flat-Top Burger and Fries. Locals – Mount Pleasant – 1150 Queensborough Blvd...
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a vehicle. At approximately 5:45 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls reporting a person shooting a gun out of a vehicle in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Road and Genesis Road on Johns Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
counton2.com
SC’s 988 suicide prevention lifeline center sees influx of calls
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s only National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center says the number of people reaching out for help has nearly doubled since 988 number became operational. Mental Health America of Greenville County operates the call center. Executive Director Jennifer Piver said without steady, state...
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
live5news.com
Man arrested in relation to death of vulnerable adult in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police have arrested a man after they found a dead body in a home. Randy Moore has been arrested and charged with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. Police responded to a home on Lily Place in Summerville in reference to a CPR...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Cunningham picks female fighter pilot, lawyer as running mate
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham of Charleston the Democratic nominee for governor, on Monday tapped a female civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his lieutenant governor running mate. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be selected to be Joe Cunningham’s running mate,” said Casey in...
Raleigh News & Observer
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
The Post and Courier
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith celebrates 1-year anniversary
NORTH CHARLESTON — The local nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith opened its doors one year ago with a mission to help prevent the same gun violence that claimed the life of its namesake. Around 100 people of all ages gathered the afternoon of July 31 outside the organization at...
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
Comments / 0