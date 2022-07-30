Delphos PD make an arrest during search, recover drugs and weapons

www.hometownstations.com
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima man facing 50 drug-related charges rejects plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing 50 drug-related charges has turned down a plea deal. Eric Upthegrove Jr. had until the morning of August 2nd to accept the deal, and he formally refused it in court this morning. His lawyer made motions about search warrants for two homes and the GPS data from two vehicles as part of a September 2021 drug arrest by the West Ohio Crime Task Force. The information that they used to obtain the warrants came from a confidential informant. They would like to know who that person is and what they were telling investigators leading up to the arrests of Upthegrove, Ronald Hesseling II, and Nicoya Darby.
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff and Perry Twp. first responders hold National Night Out
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WLIO) - At the Allen County Fairgrounds, the Sheriff’s Office and the Perry Township Police, Fire and EMS were out in full force for their National Night Out. There was free food and activities for the kids, plus around 150 people laced up their shoes for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Man fatally shot by homeowner after breaking into Shelby County residence
SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Sidney man is dead after being shot by a homeowner while allegedly breaking into his home on Sunday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. According to the sheriff, around 11 a.m., 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl went to a home in the...
WANE-TV
Armed robbers on the loose – police ask for help
HICKSVILLE, Oh. (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for help finding two men who robbed a gas station early Saturday morning. Police responded to 200 West High Street, the Shell Spee-D-Mart on reports of an armed robbery around 1:34 a.m. Two minutes before, police say two men entered the store, waving guns and demanding cash.
dayton247now.com
Man shot dead after home invasion in Shelby County
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Sidney man was shot after trying to gain entry to a home on Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 2900 block of North Kuther Road, in regards to a man at the front door trying to gain entry to the residence, according to a news release.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Middle Point man sentenced for evidence tampering in man’s disappearance
VAN WERT — A Middle Point man was sentenced this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison for tampering with evidence in the case of a Van Wert man who disappeared more than six years ago. Dale Gear, 58, was convicted by a...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Felon lodged after shooting
A convicted felon was lodged Wednesday in the Logan County Jail after he admitted shooting a man in an alleged break-in and assault. Corbin Sexton, 20, of 1005 Eastern Ave., was taken into custody for a parole violation and having weapons under disability. His alleged attacker was treated and released...
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
wktn.com
One Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Terry L. Vanhoose was placed on two years community control with conditions on one count each of attempted aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
hometownstations.com
Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance Hosts "End the Gun Violence" Community Forum
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Gun violence is a significant problem within the City of Lima, and local organizations are now taking initiative to combat against the recent rise in shootings. The Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance along with administrators from Lima City Schools and community members came together at Providence...
peakofohio.com
Local gas stations sell alcohol to underage customers
Two local gas stations were charged with selling beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person Friday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were conducting a compliance check investigation with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) on multiple businesses within the city. The compliance check was to ensure businesses were confirming a person attempting to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco was not underage.
Guilty: Pasterchik sentenced to 22 years
LIMA — Jurors in the case of Michael Pasterchik over a span of two days heard stories that focused on the lives of three drug addicts. Two of those addicts died in 2020 as a result of their drug use, while the third was said to have directly contributed to their deaths by providing the lethal doses.
‘We are all utterly devastated;’ Shelby County restaurant damaged by fire
NEWPORT, Ohio — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire that took place Friday afternoon at Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on State Route 66 in the village of Newport, according to Shelby County dispatchers. “We are all utterly devastated but we want to let everyone know that no...
hometownstations.com
Lima woman indicted for felonious assault after bar fight changes plea to guilty
A Lima woman charged with felonious assault after a bar fight in Lima earlier this year has now changed her plea. 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey entered a change of plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court, now entering a plea of guilty to her charge of felonious assault. In exchange for her plea the state will not make a sentencing recommendation but will have a chance to show video of the incident during sentencing.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima & LPD hosts National Night Out
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - You might have heard the grills sizzling, seen the cotton candy swirling, or perhaps petted a canine in downtown Lima Tuesday evening!. The City of Lima and the Lima Police Department hosted their annual National Night Out inside the Town Square in downtown Lima Tuesday evening from 4 to 7 PM. At the night out, live music filled the air with the Lima Police Department grilling hot dogs and local nonprofit agencies providing fun activities. While the National Night Out may be an annual event, officials say there is a deeper purpose behind these festivities.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
hometownstations.com
Crisis Reality Training holds in-service for school bus drivers
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - As the governor expands upon school safety and security, local bus drivers are learning how to protect themselves and the children that they transport. It's better to have a plan and not need it than to need a plan and not have it. That from...
Comments / 0