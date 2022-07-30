Shining a light on how FPL operated behind the scenes, hoping to dim political opponents

www.wuwf.org
Floridians continue pulling plug on phone lines
Not that long ago, millions of Florida homes and businesses had landline phones. But a new state report details the continued disappearance of what was a staple of life and how demand and competition have “exploded” for wireless and internet-based technology that most Floridians now use to make calls.
Florida to get $70 million in transportation resilience money this year
Florida will get $70 million this fiscal year to address the effects of climate change on transportation infrastructure and evacuation routes as part of a new federal program. In all, the program could send $364 million to the state for such projects over five years. The Federal Highway Administration on...
Red handed: The connection between human pollution and Florida's worsening red tide outbreaks
When the ominous rust-colored cloud of red tide begins to saturate coastal waters in Southwest Florida, it means beach closures. Asthma attacks. Itchy skin and watery eyes. Dead fish and a wretched smell that can spoil the salty breeze. Now, scientists also know it means pollution made the scourge worse.
A Florida law professor breaks down the state's battle with the federal government over Title IX
Florida's education commissioner is telling school districts not to comply with federal guidelines concerning gender and sexual orientation. WUSF's Cathy Carter recently spoke with Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli, about the state and federal showdown over the interpretation of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in education. Professor, the commissioner...
'The Everglades: River of Grass' takes a look back on the way forward to restoration
Marjory Stoneman Douglas was a journalist before she became one of the greatest champions for protecting the Everglades. She supported the efforts to turn it into a National Park and served on the park’s founding committee. Her book, “The Everglades : River of Grass,” came out in 1947, the...
Florida board to weigh blocking treatments for transgender youths
The Florida Board of Medicine is slated Friday to consider a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to bar physicians from providing treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication to transgender youths. The state Department of Health last week filed a petition asking the board, which regulates medical...
With #visitsmatter, Florida families oppose new rules that would reduce prison visitations
A group that advocates for prisoners and their families has begun a social media campaign to draw attention to the importance of weekly visitation. That’s because the Florida Department of Corrections is proposing new rules that would let prisons cut their visits in half, allowing them only every other weekend. The agency says it’s for safety and security.
Average gas prices in Florida dip below $4 a gallon and the cheapest gas is in Fort Walton Beach
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has gone below $4 for the first time since early March. The average price Monday was $3.92 a gallon, down 16 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month ago, according to the AAA auto club. It was also down 97 cents from a record high set in mid-June.
