Tallahassee, FL

Florida State practices in pads for the first time Friday

By Alison Posey
 3 days ago
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell was a big fan of the work his guys put in Friday, saying he was "extremely pleased" with practice. It was the Seminoles first day in pads, and he said they were intense and physical.

Coach talked for nearly two minutes Friday about the good he saw. He said there were mistakes, but he said as a whole, this team did a lot of really good things, and that was good to see.

"It was just a good, competitive day," he said. "First day of pads, guys were pushing at a fast pace in practice, our GPS data, the work we're getting per minute is really good."

Florida State does have Saturday off. They return to work on Sunday.

