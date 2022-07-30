Grandmother of teen killed in Portland shooting heartbroken after his death

www.wlky.com
Louisville woman charged in DUI crash after mother, 8-year-old son seriously injured
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested weeks after a crash left a woman and her 8-year-old son seriously injured. Police said Amber Washington was driving under the influence in July when she ran a red light at Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue in Middletown and struck the victim's vehicle.
Disgraced Jeffersonville funeral home owner appears in court for second time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disgraced Jeffersonville funeral home owner appeared in a Clark County courtroom for the second time -- producing documents as requested by a court order given two weeks ago. The hearing lasted no more than 30 minutes but left families frustrated, feeling as if Lankford has...
Cherokee Park visitors on high alert after man attacked people with pepper spray, taser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for a man who tried to attack people with pepper spray and a taser over the weekend on Cherokee Park trails. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, three incidents took place on July 29 and 30, sometime between 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Mistrial declared for man accused in DUI crash that killed former UofL cheerleader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of killing a former UofL cheerleader in a DUI crash 6 years ago. The judge made the ruling in the case, citing that Bradley Caraway's attorney is sick and unable to continue representing him during his trial.
Frankfort couple charged with animal torture after bloodied dog found in dumpster
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Frankfort couple is facing charges after a bloodied dog was found in a dumpster. On Sunday evening, police responded to the 800 block of Schenkle Lane in reference to a man throwing a live dog covered in the blood into a dumpster. Once on scene,...
34-year-old Louisville woman found dead in Scott County; police investigating
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a Louisville woman was found dead in southern Indiana. It happened on Sunday, July 31, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Scott County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a location on South Underwood Road in reference to a body...
Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
Police departments across Kentucky donate their own vehicles to flooded areas
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Some police departments around Kentucky are donating police vehicle to help departments struggling from flooding. The Jeffersontown Police Department is one of them. In the player above, aerials of Letcher County flooding. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Jeffersontown police announced they would be donating...
Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
MISSING: Silver Alert issued for missing 31-year-old man in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver alert for a 31-year-old man missing in Seymour, Indiana. Police said the man is William Hankins and he has been missing since July 26. They describe him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
LMPD to host National Night Out events across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD plans to host events across Louisville as part of its National Night Out on Aug. 2, which is recognized nationally as a night out against crime. The events aim to promote neighborhood safety and unity, as well as crime, drug and violence prevention and police partnerships within the community.
Helping eastern Kentucky: Donation drives in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help our friends struggling with flooding on the other side of the state?. There are many ways to help right from home. Tons of Louisville-area organizations and businesses are holding donation drives. To submit one, send the information to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Louisville/Jefferson County. JCPS and...
No Limit Car Club gives out more than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Sunday, the No Limit Car Club made sure kids had everything they needed as they prepare to head back to the classroom. The group passed out school supplies and snacks Sunday afternoon at Cox Park on River Road. They gave out more than 100 fully loaded backpacks.
New Louisville anti-violence group launches to aid grieving mothers, build safer communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sylvia Bennett-Stone brings her national support group, Voices of Black Mothers United, to cities suffering from relentless violence. Louisville was her latest stop on Saturday, just as the Metro reached a grim milestone of more than 100 homicides. “What solutions could we bring to our communities...
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
Some Kroger stores in Louisville area collecting items for flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-area companies and nonprofit organizations are sending resources to eastern Kentucky in the wake of deadly floods that hit the area. Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America are also teaming up and putting large donation boxes for cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items at 10 Kroger stores including four in Louisville to send to eastern Kentucky.
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
Jefferson Mall installs new security cameras to improve safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is improving security measures with the installation of new cameras throughout the mall. About six months ago, mall security began strengthening their relationship with Louisville Metro Police Department and installing the cameras. Kenneth Bennett, Jefferson Mall security director says the cameras are already improving safety.
Lily Moore earns basketball scholarship after missing 4 years of play due to life-threatening wrist injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lily Moore fulfilled a lifelong dream of signing to play college basketball. "It means everything to me, and I give all glory to God," Moore said. But this was a day she wasn't sure was going to come. Moore suffered a life-threatening injury to her right...
