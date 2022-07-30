ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Grandmother of teen killed in Portland shooting heartbroken after his death

By Gladys Bautista
WLKY.com
 3 days ago
Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

MISSING: Silver Alert issued for missing 31-year-old man in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver alert for a 31-year-old man missing in Seymour, Indiana. Police said the man is William Hankins and he has been missing since July 26. They describe him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD to host National Night Out events across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD plans to host events across Louisville as part of its National Night Out on Aug. 2, which is recognized nationally as a night out against crime. The events aim to promote neighborhood safety and unity, as well as crime, drug and violence prevention and police partnerships within the community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Helping eastern Kentucky: Donation drives in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help our friends struggling with flooding on the other side of the state?. There are many ways to help right from home. Tons of Louisville-area organizations and businesses are holding donation drives. To submit one, send the information to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Louisville/Jefferson County. JCPS and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Some Kroger stores in Louisville area collecting items for flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-area companies and nonprofit organizations are sending resources to eastern Kentucky in the wake of deadly floods that hit the area. Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America are also teaming up and putting large donation boxes for cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items at 10 Kroger stores including four in Louisville to send to eastern Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson Mall installs new security cameras to improve safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Mall is improving security measures with the installation of new cameras throughout the mall. About six months ago, mall security began strengthening their relationship with Louisville Metro Police Department and installing the cameras. Kenneth Bennett, Jefferson Mall security director says the cameras are already improving safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY

