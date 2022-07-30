Grandmother of teen killed in Portland shooting heartbroken after his death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO