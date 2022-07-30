ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Hometown Hero | Jackie Thompson

By Rob Johnson
WSAZ
 3 days ago
www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Living With a Cause gives back with live music

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living With a Cause is a local non-profit using concerts to give back their community. Mike Gifford and Fred Spencer stopped by First Look at Four to discuss their upcoming project.
HUNTINGTON, WV
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

‘Journeys with the Messiah’ art exhibit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a part of its sesquicentennial celebration, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church is hosting Journeys with the Messiah, a photography exhibit by award-winning photographer. Michael Belk. In 2008, Michael traded his glamorous globe-trotting lifestyle of success for a “mission of significance.” He embarked on a journey to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Society
WSAZ

Jurassic Quest brings prehistoric fun

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families in Charleston can travel back in time for some prehistoric fun with Jurassic Quest. Dino Dustin stopped by First Look at Four to talk about all Jurassic Quest has to offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Drum Corps International competition comes to our region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With horns polished and drums tuned, the Marshall University School of Music hosted the annual Drum Corps International, or DCI competition Monday evening in Huntington. Band students, fans and music lovers from across the region gathered in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 7:30 p.m. to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director. He said Abbess is qualified and understands...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Christ
Person
Jesus
Lootpress

Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington High gets back to work

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall sports started all across the state of West Virginia as Huntington High began the quest again to win their last game of the year. Back in December, HHS lost to Martinsburg in the Class AAA football finals and have been working since that day to get back to Wheeling.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews on scene of shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
CHARLESTON, WV
#Wsaz
WSAZ

Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio. He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping....
CHESAPEAKE, OH
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Huntington’s Kitchen announces August class schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for August 2022. All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Police Department to host National Night Out

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Night Out is celebrated annually to promote connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year, the Huntington Police Department is in on the fun. HPD Chief of Police Karl Colder stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

South Charleston starts the season

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles took the football field for the first time in 2022 just after 4 o’clock with a familiar face leading the team. SCHS graduate, Marshall All-American and 11 year NFL veteran Carl Lee now leads the team as they are eyeing the start of the season on Friday August 26th.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Society
Metro News

West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Dominion Post

WVU president Gordon Gee in Charleston for tour stop

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee wraps up a three-county tour today in Kanawha County. He was to be in Pocahontas County last week, but that stop had to be postponed and will. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV

