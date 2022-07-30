ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine holds grand opening Friday

By Maeve Ashbrook
KAKE TV
 3 days ago
www.kake.com

kfdi.com

New medical school opens in downtown Wichita

A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that was critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Newstalk: Home safety for disabled people

A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | August 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for August. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Classic Town & Country. Big thanks to Classic Town & Country for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reaccredited by American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission has reaccredited Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for three more years. To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. […]
#College
KSN News

Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election

The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene

Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

The heat is back on

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some thunderstorms have formed in northern Oklahoma overnight and some storms will push into portions of south central Kansas. Isolated thunderstorms look possible through about 10 am then we will clear out and heat up for your Sunday. The main area of concern for storms stays right along the Kansas-Oklahoma line.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
WICHITA, KS

