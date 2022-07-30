Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine holds grand opening Friday

www.kake.com
kfdi.com
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
Live updates: Voters still in line in south Wichita, two hours after polls close
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across Sedgwick County. The Eagle will provide updates here, from action at the polls to results Tuesday night.
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that was critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued […]
Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
Newstalk: Home safety for disabled people
A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that...
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | August 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for August. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Classic Town & Country. Big thanks to Classic Town & Country for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reaccredited by American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission has reaccredited Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for three more years. To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. […]
Could Wichita State, AfterShocks host future TBT championship week? What TBT CEO says
AfterShocks coach Zach Bush says “it’s a match made in heaven.” WSU fans own the five largest crowds in TBT history.
Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower […]
Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election
The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
What might Kansas City and Wichita look like with an abortion ban? Look at western Kansas
HAYS — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther west,...
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Tomato fest, Arkansas River float, ‘Wizard of Oz’
A list of some fun things to do in Wichita to say goodbye to July.
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
The heat is back on
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some thunderstorms have formed in northern Oklahoma overnight and some storms will push into portions of south central Kansas. Isolated thunderstorms look possible through about 10 am then we will clear out and heat up for your Sunday. The main area of concern for storms stays right along the Kansas-Oklahoma line.
Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
