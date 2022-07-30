www.wkrn.com
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Nashville stabbing suspect taken into custody
The man accused of stabbing three of his family members, two fatally, has been taken into custody outside a Best Western in Nashville.
Metro Police update on deadly Nashville stabbings
Metro Police give update on the investigation into three stabbings that are linked in Nashville. Two women were killed and a third was critically injured. Police said the victims were the suspect's mother and sisters-in-law.
Man charged with attempted aggravated assault
One man faces charges after police say he attempted to stab another man.
Man charged in fatal Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
Truck overturns on Lebanon Pike
An overturned truck affects traffic on Lebanon Pike near Fesslers Lane.
Newsmaker: National Night Out in Williamson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County law enforcement agencies are coming together for this year’s National Night Out. Nolensville Police Assistant Chief Michael Terns joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on what to expect. It’s a night for law enforcement and communities to stand...
Clarksville car crash shuts down road
Madison Street near Hillcrest Drive in Clarksville is closed temporarily Monday as crews work to clear an injury crash.
3 arrested after "targeted" shooting in Gallatin
Citizen tips help Gallatin Police catch three suspect who are accused of a "targeted" drive-by shooting at an apartment complex.
Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville
A deadly shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Nashville.
Restaurant's lease terminated
A Lebanon restaurant is being forced out of the Lebanon Outlet Mall.
Metro police officer 'violently' shoved during arrest
A man is behind bars after police say he violently shoved an officer during an arrest in South Nashville.
Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing
A 32-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a man to death inside a motel in South Nashville.
Newsmaker: National Night Out Against Crime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual community-building campaign is returning to Nashville. Metro Police Lieutenant Tommy Durbin joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on National Night Out. National Night Out occurs on the first Tuesday of August every year and serves as an opportunity for...
Kitchen fire reported at South Nashville apartment complex
The Nashville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Tampa Drive early Tuesday morning.
Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the U.S.
A recent study has named Nashville as the least eco-friendly city in the United States.
Chase suspect denies shooting at officers
A man behind bars in Maury County told News 2 he did not shoot at Mt. Pleasant police officers. Investigators said the man did shoot at officers and that lead to a police chase and arrest last week.
Pets of the Week for August 2, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nebula is a very happy girl! She always has a big smile on her face, and it rubs off on the people who spend time with her, too! Nebula is great with other dogs, and would do well in a home with other dogs. Nebula is about two years old and weighs about 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
Sumner County man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee man who participated in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty. Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election, formalizing the victory of then President-elect Joe Biden.
Rutherford County nonprofit provides free books for teachers
A Rutherford County nonprofit provides free books to teachers in the county. It's called Read to Succeed.
Attempt to repeal antiquated laws in Clarksville
A Clarksville councilwoman came across several antiquated ordinances, some involving fortune tellers. She's working on trying to get some of the outdated ordinances repealed.
