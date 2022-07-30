Des Moines man shares warning after a spider bite sends him to the hospital

www.kcci.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated
WAUKEE, Iowa — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Iowa until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across central Iowa, some groups of people couldn't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. Today was the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, where head...
Thousands of sunflowers in full bloom in Van Meter
VAN METER, Iowa — The bright yellow sunflowers at Badger Creek State Recreation Area are in full bloom right now. Thousands of people stop by the park in Van Meter to see the sight. Every summer since 2011, the Grand River Wildlife unit, part of the Iowa DNR, plants...
FAA investigates balloon accident at Indianola National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The FAA is currently investigating a balloon accident at the Indianola National Balloon Classic. A balloon hit a powerline early Saturday, during dawn patrol, where balloons take off before sunrise. A witness tells KCCI that he was in his living room at about 5 a.m. Saturday...
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Iowa officials hope people take dangers of extreme heat seriously
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday in Iowa, everyone needs to be careful in the heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are more heat-related deaths every year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes and other natural disasters combined. Plenty of people...
Des Moines bar closes after recent shots fired call, 57 police calls in six months
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bar south of downtown Des Moines is now closed after a shots fired call late Saturday night and dozens of others in the last six months. The building owner that houses Extra Innings says the bar's lease was set to expire in August, but the recent shots fired call over the weekend forced the business to close for good.
Des Moines police investigate 11th homicide of 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a homicide in Des Moines. Police say the victim was an adult male. He went to a local hospital around 6:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He has died. Police say there is a potential crime scene near the 1300 block of...
Des Moines Parks and Recreation rolls out new registration system
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation rolled out a new online registration system, called CivicRec, on Monday. Residents can use the system to sign up for programs and activities. Residents can also use the system to reserve a park shelter or facility. That feature starts on...
Ames man sentenced in August 2021 murder
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — On Monday, a Story County judge sentencedOscar Chavez to life in prison for murdering Maria Hanian. Prosecutors say Chavez beat and shot Hanian to death one year ago in an Ames apartment. Security cameras captured Chavez running away from the scene after the murder.
Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer
WINTERSET, Iowa — A swimmer nearly drowned while experiencing a medical emergency at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday, but the quick thinking of one 13-year-old saved their life. Soon-to-be 8th grader Chantz Haisman says he's at the pool almost every day in the summer. He and his friends like...
Motorcyclist uses crash to highlight dangers of pothole on Dickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — A giant pothole on Dickman Road in Des Moines "could have been deadly," as motorcyclist Chris Kirkman slammed into it unaware Sunday night. The road, which is privately owned and outside the jurisdiction of the city of Des Moines, runs parallel to Army Post Road, one block south.
Des Moines police identify victim, make arrest in city's 11th homicide this year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say 22-year-old Charles Lovelady of Des Moines is the victim of the city's11th homicide this year. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center on Sunday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound arriving at the hospital. Lovelady died from his injuries.
Person rescued after horse-riding accident near Panora
PANORA, Iowa — A person injured in a horse riding accident was rescued thanks to multiple agencies in Panora this weekend. Panora Emergency Medical Services says it happened along the Middle Raccoon River. Panora EMS says that after a tremendous effort by their staff, Panora Fire Department, Guthrie County...
The National Balloon Classic brings excitement to Indianola
INDIANOLA, Iowa — It is what everyone who packed the Indianola Balloon Field for the National Balloon Classic was waiting for — the green flag. The sign that it is clear for the hot air balloons to take flight. "I really like hot air balloons," said Emily Lutsch,...
ISU study: Rural areas hit harder by inflation
AMES, Iowa — A new study from Iowa State University concludes that rural parts of the state are hit harder from sky-high inflation. The study found that many rural families are using around 91% of their income on expenses. High gas prices are one big reason. Rural Iowans must...
Ames asking residents to conserve energy Tuesday
AMES, Iowa — Ames residents, listen up!. The city is asking you to conserve energy on this weather-aware day. Ames Electric Services is issuing a 'peak alert,' especially between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Here are some ways you can be mindful of the energy you're...
Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be on display in Tama this week
TAMA, Iowa — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is on the move in central Iowa. The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the national monument in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, it's moving from Marshalltown to Tama, where it will be on display at The...
KCCI Archive: Story City played host to RAGBRAI in 1989
STORY CITY, Iowa — In 1989, Story City officials started preparing for the influx of bicycle riders as RAGBRAI was set to make an overnight stop. As KCCI’s Dana Cardin reports, the town was ready to host thousands of riders.
