Riverwest 24 returns after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of festivals is in full swing this summer, and with Summerfest in the rear view mirror, Milwaukee Irish Fest is less than a month away!. Mike Mitchell, the executive director of CelticMKE, joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to talk about what you can expect to see at this year's festival-- like 16 stages featuring everything from traditional Irish to Celtic rock and more.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO