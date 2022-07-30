Riverwest 24 returns after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19

cbs58.com
CBS 58
Brewers fly Waukesha Christmas parade survivor to game in Pittsburgh
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Brewers had a special guest at their away game Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Last week, the team and Aurora Health Care surprised 17-year-old Tyler Pudleiner with game and plane tickets to Tuesday night's game in Pittsburgh. Pudleiner, who is an avid baseball player and...
CBS 58
Irish Fest returns this August with 16 stages and dozens of ways to celebrate Irish culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of festivals is in full swing this summer, and with Summerfest in the rear view mirror, Milwaukee Irish Fest is less than a month away!. Mike Mitchell, the executive director of CelticMKE, joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to talk about what you can expect to see at this year's festival-- like 16 stages featuring everything from traditional Irish to Celtic rock and more.
spectrumnews1.com
German Fest thrives in return from pandemic hiatus
MILWAUKEE — Nine-year-old Barnaby couldn’t be more excited to run in his seventh Dachshund Derby race. “He’s won three times, so we have high hopes for him today,” said Tonya Klein, one of Barnaby’s owners. Klein and Chris Willey, Barnaby’s owners, said they saw these...
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time
Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason’ dies
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you’ve ever seen “The Love Monkeys” or “Chasin’ Mason” perform, then you’ve seen Keith play....
CBS 58
2024 RNC: Stage cleared for Milwaukee to host after Nashville officially bows out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night the city of Nashville chose not to approve a framework agreement with the RNC, effectively removing the city from contention for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Only Milwaukee remains. Now Milwaukee civic leaders are preparing for official word later this week that Milwaukee will...
CBS 58
Lifestyle expert shares back-to-school trends for the 2022 school year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The pressure is on as parents prepare to help their kids get to the head of the class for the upcoming school year. Bethany Braun-Silva is a lifestyle expert from New York. She joined CBS 58 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1 with a summer snapshot of back to school trends.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Somers
SOMERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Somers on Tuesday, Aug. 2, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 spoke with Somers Village President George Stoner to tell us what makes Somers such a special hometown.
CBS 58
End-of-summer must haves curated by a lifestyle expert
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're getting into the dog days of summer, but there are some solutions to beating the heat!. Valerie Greenberg is a pop culture and lifestyle expert. She joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 1 to share some end-of-summer must haves. Plus, she has tips to add...
CBS 58
First responders pull 1 person from Milwaukee's riverfront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was pulled from the water along Milwaukee's riverfront. On Sunday, July 31 just before midnight, first responders arrived at Pere Marquette Park for a rescue operation. Our CBS 58 crew on the scene saw first responders performing CPR on the person. Authorities continued their...
CBS 58
Dive response underway near Summerfest grounds following reports of person in the water
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is an active scene near the Summerfest grounds Tuesday night following reports of a person in the water. Both the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department are on scene. Divers can be seen in the water with multiple boats circling the area. CBS 58...
milwaukeemag.com
How Bradford Beach Came to Be
The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
CBS 58
MU student killed in Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking in the Marquette Interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
CBS 58
Local kids get behind-the-scenes look at Wisconsin State Fair
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- If you're looking forward to Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs, you only have to wait two more days. Kids with the Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee got a chance to get them early however, as they got an inside look at the prep for the fair Tuesday.
CBS 58
Crews begin inspections on rides at Wisconsin State Fair to ensure safety
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday, Aug. 4, and inspection on rides have officially begun to ensure safety. Rides are officially back at the grounds and crews are busy making sure they're good to go. The Department of Safety and Professional is on-site all week inspecting rides.
WISN
Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed
MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
CBS 58
Nashville expected to bow out of RNC race Tuesday, clearing the way for Milwaukee to host
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The final barrier standing between the city of Milwaukee and the Republican National Convention could fall this week as the city of Nashville weighs a last-ditch effort to woo the Republican party. Nashville's plan is expected to be voted down Tuesday, clearing the way for Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
