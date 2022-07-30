Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies announce 2021-22 non-conference schedule

www.gobblercountry.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GACCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Bikes of RoamNRV bike share program in Montgomery County has been discontinuedCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Hokies welcome Blacksburg’s Cole Beck back on to the football field
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — When Virginia Tech begins fall practice this week, the Hokies will welcome a familiar face back to the roster. Cole Beck is once again becoming a dual sport athlete. The Blacksburg high school graduate is adding football back onto his workload after focusing solely on...
radfordathletics.com
The Radford Baseball Team I Will Never Forget
There have been better baseball teams at Radford than the 1990 squad, but I don't think I remember any group with as much fondness. Like so many RU baseball teams, I was their scorekeeper and publicist. Those guys went through incredible ups and downs that define a brotherhood (or sisterhood)...
MLive.com
Drafted by Kansas City Royals, Tommy Szczepanski opts for Virginia Tech
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Pro ball will have to wait. Tommy Szczepanski has other plans. Big ones. The Essexville Garber standout and 19th-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals is passing on professional baseball for now, instead committing to Virginia Tech University and its Division I college baseball program.
Hannes Hammer returns to Virginia Tech after a summer in Germany
Roanoke (VA) North Cross three-star offensive tackle Hannes Hammer arrived back in America from his summer in Germany on Thursday. On Friday, the Virginia Tech commit was back in Blacksburg for Hokie Fest. “It was great,” Hammer said. “The connections just keep building better.”. During the visit, Hammer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High school sports face challenges in southwest, central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Classes have yet to begin in southwest and central Virginia schools, but thousands of student-athletes around the Commonwealth have already been on practice fields for weeks. According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), more than 170,000 students will take part in some sort of interscholastic athletics during the 2022-2023 school […]
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
WSLS
Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inducts 5 new members
SALEM, Va. – It was a special night in Salem as five new members were inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame. The room was packed Sunday night for the 30th induction ceremony for the 2022 class. It included Eric Altizer, Ryan Gilleland, Tyler Lumsden, Keith Mayhew and Doug Pence.
WSLS
Dream turned nightmare: Local football program plagued with broken promises
Two football players came to Roanoke to pursue their dreams of playing in college. That dream became a nightmare when they say their student housing was a home filled with feces.. bugs.. and trash. These living conditions were just the beginning of a program plagued with broken promises. Wednesday at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Man breaks into Martinsville sports store
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On the night of July 9 a person broke into Dunham's Sports in Martinsville. Captured on surveillance footage, the individual appears to be a Black male wearing an Atlanta Falcons cap and dressed in black. The Martinsville Police Department is seeking to identify the man...
WSLS
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people only interact with law enforcement and first responders when there’s an emergency. “Unfortunately we tend to meet people on the worst day of their life,” said Deputy Chief David Guynn of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “We want citizens to know that when law enforcement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC
Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
Blue Ridge Muse
Fading away as I lose the battle of old age
The combined bastards of old-age and depression are winning in the Summer of Hell, aided by climate change, oppressive heat and out-of-control inflation. August arrives on this already warm Monday with thunderstorms expected around 2 p.m. In other words, more of the same after the same weather for the last two months of the Summer from hell in America and the rest of the world.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
Virginia is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Virginia ham sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Commonwealth.
WSET
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
NRVNews
8/5 & 6: Steppin’ Out!
Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of Steppin’ Out in Downtown Blacksburg, August 5 & 6! Steppin’ Out features over 200 exhibitors from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!
WDBJ7.com
Singer Thicke scheduled for Elmwood Park performance
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer and TV host Robin Thicke is scheduled to perform at Elmwood Park in Roanoke in September. The son of actor Alan Thicke, who hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013 with “Blurred Lines,” is set to appear as part of the Henry Street Festival, according to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
Comments / 0