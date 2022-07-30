ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Justin Verlander extends Astros’ dominance of Mariners

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h68wB_0gyLfDRG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2was0u_0gyLfDRG00

Justin Verlander won his sixth consecutive start while Aledmys Diaz hit two of Houston’s four home runs in the Astros’ 11-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Verlander (14-3) took sole possession of the major league lead in wins by shackling the Mariners, who have dropped five consecutive games to Houston since the All-Star break. The right-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Efficiency was the calling card for Verlander, who had made just 94 pitches, a stark contrast to Mariners starter Robbie Ray (8-8), who threw 84 pitches while recording only eight outs.

Verlander didn’t allow a baserunner into scoring position until Ty France ricocheted a two-out double off the left field scoreboard in the sixth. He carried a shutout into the eighth, departing after Julio Rodriguez doubled home Jesse Winker with two outs.

Yordan Alvarez and Mauricio Dubon also homered for Houston, while got three hits apiece from Diaz and Alvarez. Alex Bregman had two hits and three RBIs, Dubon contributed two hits and two RBIs, and Yuli Gurriel added two hits and two runs.

Rodriguez collected two of Seattle’s six hits.

Ray took his second loss against the Astros in six days. He gave up four runs on five hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings, striking out three. On July 24, Ray surrendered six runs on 10 hits while notching just one strikeout in three innings.

Diaz began Friday onslaught in the second inning with a solo home run to left. The Astros chased Ray with a three-run third that featured an RBI single from Alvarez and a two-run double from Bregman.

Bregman added an RBI single off Penn Murfee in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

Alvarez ignited a fourth-run sixth off Tommy Milone with his 30th home run, a first-pitch, leadoff blast 384 feet to right-center. Dubon smacked his fourth homer later in the frame, a two-run shot that extended the lead to 9-0.

Diaz homered again in the eighth inning, his eighth of the season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking

Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s dominance with Dodgers is bittersweet for Braves fans

Freddie Freeman’s success with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season is bittersweet for Atlanta Braves fans still rooting him on. The biggest divorce in Major League Baseball from last winter was between Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves. He ended up with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he might have a slightly better chance at winning back-to-back World Series rings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Penn Murfee
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Tommy Milone
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)

The internet is convinced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals struck a deal on a Juan Soto trade on live television. When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, fans are always on “prospects getting pulled from games alert” and “hug watch” between players in a dugout. So it is no hock that the internet feels that a huge trade is on the horizon due to a simple handshake shown on camera.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Ty France
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites

The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi

Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider

The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy