Oregon State

To make the November ballot as nonaffiliated candidate, Betsy Johnson barnstorms the state with a sales pitch for every crowd.

yachatsnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
yachatsnews.com

OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon governor candidates Betsy Johnson, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek make their pitches to voters in 1st debate

Oregon’s three leading candidates for governor sought to differentiate themselves on issues including homelessness, abortion and climate change in the first debate of the general election cycle in Welches on Friday. On climate change, all three agreed it is a pressing problem. Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California

YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
OREGON STATE
