ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

Dog found bleeding and bruised in Clewiston street

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lY0vr_0gyLe5Uu00
Clewiston Animal Services

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A dog was found in the streets of Clewiston bloodied and bruised.

According to Clewiston Animal Services, the dog was found on Harlem Academy Ave. The dog suffered extensive injuries according to the post.

It is currently unknown who the dog might have belonged to before it was found.

If you have any information, Clewiston Animal Services said you can contact Detective Williams at (863)983-1474.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments as we learn them.

Comments / 3

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Clewiston, FL
treasurecoast.com

Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd

Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Clewiston Animal Services#Harlem Academy Ave
850wftl.com

I-95 SB closed at Okeechobee Blvd for massive accident

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down Interstate 95 southbound from Okeechobee Boulevard to Palm Beach International Airport as of 6:00 am Friday due to a multi-vehicle accident. At this time traffic is getting by on the right shoulder only as fire rescue and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspects wanted in multiple thefts at Costco locations in Southwest Florida

Deputies are searching for two suspects they say stole a wallet from a woman at a Costco. The theft happened on Tuesday at the store at 7171 Cypress Lake Drive, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The suspects are accused of making two charges at the Walmart on Six Mile...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Miami

Man hospitalized after BSO involved crash in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck early Friday morning by a Broward sheriff deputy's patrol car. It happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of N Ocean Drive in Pompano Beach.According to the sheriff's office, the man who was hit was driving a sanitation truck and parked it in a shared designated left turn lane in front of a construction site. As the deputy approached the designated lane, the man got out of the truck and stepped directly into the path of the deputy's patrol car. The deputy immediately stopped, attempted to render aid, and reported the crash. The man, who had life threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. The deputy was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

4-year-old child found wandering street alone

A four-year-old child was found wandering the streets near E. 9th Street and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A couple walked outside of their home and saw the child, knowing something was not right. They immediately called 911 for further assistance. “I’m just glad...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man fatally hit by deputy’s cruiser after running across Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach, officials say

A man was killed early Friday morning when he ran across the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach and was struck by a marked sheriff’s cruiser, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the accident report, a 21-year-old man from Knoxville, Tenn., ran into the HOV lane just north of Okeechobee Boulevard about 5:45 a.m. A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy driving in the ...
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 11-year-old girl in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department has ended their search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Jahmiya Briscoe was last seen at 3430 Pinewalk Drive North, Thursday morning. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MARGATE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy