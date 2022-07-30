'I don’t want this to deter anybody' | Atlanta stuntwoman, aerial performer shares hopeful message after skydiving accident

www.11alive.com
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
Spalding Sheriff talks 'outpouring of love and support' after tragic loss of deputy
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A day after a tragic loss, the Spalding County Sheriff is speaking out about the outpouring of love and support for Deputy Jamie Reynolds. Reynolds was driving in his patrol car Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on Ga. Hwy. 16 when a large pine tree fell – crushing his patrol car.
The Daily South
Georgia Nurse Adopts Dog Left Behind After Death of Elderly Patient
A Georgia nurse recently went above and beyond for a patient and her beloved dog. Kimberly Still, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, told WSBTV that she felt an instant bond with the elderly patient. "I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people...
fox5atlanta.com
Athens mother desperate to find son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.
1 Person Killed In A Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The officials are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton street, south of Interstate 20, on Friday night.
‘I lost my best friend’: Wife says feud led up to neighbor shooting, killing her spouse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shant’e Bellamy, the wife of Jae Bellamy, wants to know what her wife said or did to make her next-door neighbor pull out a gun and shoot her. Morrow Police say Jae Bellamy was shot by her 37-year-old neighbor Jamilah Garcia Lopez on July 28.
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
Missing 60-year-old woman last seen at Grady Hospital
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jacqueline Rolle, 60, was last seen at Grady Hospital on June 17. Officials say she has not made contact with family...
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones say goodbye to teen fatally shot in SE Atlanta
On Saturday morning, the family of Cameron Mitchell prepared for the boy's funeral. The killer is still on the run.
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
Man shot while driving in DeKalb County, police search for suspects
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are looking for a group of suspects who they say shot a man while he was driving Monday night. At this time, we know that at least one person has been detained. Officers said the victim was traveling on South Hairston Road...
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
Reward increased to $10K for information in Marietta teen's shooting death, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is offering a reward increase for information leading up to an arrest in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting death. Grayson Green was shot and killed at the Walton Village Apartments on Roberta Drive just before 10 p.m. on May 21. Police said...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body after
New details have emerged about the Gainesville woman who murdered her older husband and lived with body for two months, according to the Gainesville Times. The indictment charges 45-year-old Tabitha Zeldia Wood with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault against a person 65 years and older, exploitation of an elder person, financial transaction card theft, and concealing the death of her 82-year-old fiancé, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., according to the Times.
Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Forced to Cancel Due to Gun Laws in Georgia
Georgia gun laws are the culprit behind this year’s Music Midtown cancellation. The annual festival, started in 1994, takes place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year’s event was slated to take place in September before Live Nation announced early this morning that they were forced to cancel the 2-day event.
